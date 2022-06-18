Selena Gomez says one of her album covers made her feel ‘ashamed’

Selena Gomez has a successful artistic career because of her talent both on television and in her music. However, the singer recently revealed that there was something in her career that made her feel "ashamed."

Gomez has starred in television programs for both children and larger audiences, for example the series “Only Murders in the Building.” She's also a successful pop star.

However, Gomez revealed that she had to overcome the shame she felt after making a decision about one of her album covers. She made the revelation during a roundtable for The Hollywood Reporter, which also included Amy Schumer, Tracee Ellis Ross and Quinta Bruson, among others.

According to the 29-year-old actor, she was embarrassed by the cover of her album “Revival,” which she released in 2015 and became a hit thanks to songs like “Survivors,” “Good For You” and “Hands to Myself.”

On the album cover, Gomez can be seen posing for the camera with little clothing and covering her body with her legs and arms.

The singer and actor said that after shooting the cover, she felt "ashamed" and that it was a choice that she wasn’t "necessarily happy" she made.

“I had to work through those feelings because I realized it was attached to something deeper that was going on,” the actor said, adding that she’s not an "overly sexual person," but sometimes likes to feel sexy for herself and no one else.

After the bittersweet experience, Gomez said she's become an independent woman and artist who makes her own decisions regarding her career and private life.

“I’ve done my best, at least I try, to be myself,” she said.

This article was originally published on Telemundo.com