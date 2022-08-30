Serena Williams' first-round match at the U.S. Open on Monday had a star-studded audience.

From the former President Bill Clinton to “The Greatest Showman” actor Hugh Jackman and his wife, Deborra-Lee Furness, there was no shortage of celeb spotting in the stands. And with Williams winning 6-3, 6-3 over Danka Kovinic at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, what a great game to be at.

US player Serena Williams (R) gets a kiss from her husband Alexis Ohanian (C) while holding their daughter Olympia during a tribute after after defeating Montenegro's Danka Kovinic during their 2022 US Open Tennis tournament women's singles first round match at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York, on August 29, 2022. - Serena Williams was set to take center stage as the US Open got under way on August 29, 2022 with the 23-time Grand Slam winner preparing to bid an emotional farewell to tennis. Corey Sipkin / AFP - Getty Images

Williams recently announced her plans to evolve away from tennis in a first-person essay for Vogue. “I have never liked the word retirement. It doesn’t feel like a modern word to me,” Williams wrote in the essay published in early August.

“I’ve been thinking of this as a transition, but I want to be sensitive about how I use that word, which means something very specific and important to a community of people. Maybe the best word to describe what I’m up to is evolution," she continued. "I’m here to tell you that I’m evolving away from tennis, toward other things that are important to me.”

Williams' first-round match turnout proves people aren’t missing the chance to see Williams play for what might be the last time.

Here are all the celebs who came to watch Williams play.

Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, and their 4-year-old daughter, Olympia

Alexis Ohanian and Olympia were spotted getting into the match. Olympia's hairstyle, which featured white beads at the end of her braids, seemingly paid tribute to the same hairstyle that her mom wore when she won the U.S. Open for the first time in 1999.

Alexis Ohanian, husband of Serena Williams of USA and their daughter Olympia Ohanian Jr during day 1 of the US Open 2022, 4th Grand Slam event of the season at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 29, 2022 in Queens, New York City. Jean Catuffe / Getty Images

Bill Clinton

Clinton smiled while watching the game wearing a navy blue suit.

Former President of the United States Bill Clinton looks on during the Women's Singles First Round match between Serena Williams of the United States and Danka Kovinic of Montenegro on Day One of the 2022 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 29, 2022 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. Al Bello / Getty Images

Dr. Ruth Westheimer

Sex therapist Dr. Ruth Westheimer sat next to Clinton in the stands and appeared to be deep in conversation.

Bill Clinton and Dr. Ruth look on during the Women's Singles First Round match between Serena Williams of the United States and Danka Kovinic of Montenegro on Day One of the 2022 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 29, 2022 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. Gotham / GC Images

Hugh Jackman and his wife, Deborra-Lee Furness

Jackman and Furness sit close to one another while they watched the game.

(L-R) Actor Deborra-Lee Furness, Actor Hugh Jackman and American alpine ski racer Lindsey Vonn look on during the Women's Singles First Round match between Serena Williams of the United States and Danka Kovinic of Montenegro on Day One of the 2022 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 29, 2022 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. Elsa / Getty Images

Mike Tyson and Martina Navratilova

Mike Tyson and former tennis star Martina Navratilova showed up for Williams' monumental match.

Anika Noni Rose, Mike Tyson and his wife Lakiha Spicer, Martina Navratilova (with her dog) attend the victory of Serena Williams of USA on Day 1 of the US Open 2022, 4th Grand Slam of the season, at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 29, 2022 in Queens, New York. Jean Catuffe / GC Images

Queen Latifah

Queen Latifah watched the exciting match from the stands.

Actress Queen Latifah looks on during the Women's Singles First Round match between Danka Kovinic of Montenegro and Serena Williams of the United States on Day One of the 2022 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 29, 2022 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images) Elsa / Getty Images

Gladys Knight

Gladys Knight looked stylish in a black baseball cap and matching vest.

Gladys Knight attends the victory of Serena Williams of USA on Day 1 of the US Open 2022, 4th Grand Slam of the season, at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 29, 2022 in Queens, New York City. Jean Catuffe / GC Images

Spike Lee

Spike Lee was spotted wearing a Jackie Robinson jersey at the event.

Spike Lee looks on during the Women's Singles First Round match between Serena Williams of the United States and Danka Kovinic of Montenegro on Day One of the 2022 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 29, 2022 in the New York. Elsa / Getty Images

Laverne Cox and Vera Wang

Laverne Cox wore a black face mask to the first round of the U.S. Open, during which she was mistaken for Beyoncé. She sat behind Vera Wang, who appeared to be enjoying the match.

Vera Wang, center, watches Serena Williams, of the United States, and Danka Kovinic, of Montenegro, during the first round of the US Open tennis championships, Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, in New York. John Minchillo / AP

Anna Wintour

Anna Wintour showed up in her iconic black shades and peered on from the crowded seats in the stadium.

Anna Wintour looks on during the Women's Singles First Round match between Serena Williams of the United States and Danka Kovinic of Montenegro on Day One of the 2022 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 29, 2022 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. Elsa / Getty Images

Katie Couric

Katie Couric posed near a sign at the U.S. Open in a floral orange dress.

Katie Couric arrives on Day One of the 2022 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 29, 2022 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. Mike Stobe / Getty Images

Rebel Wilson and Lindsey Vonn

Rebel Wilson attended the event in a hot pink outfit with her girlfriend, Ramona Agruma, by her side. They sat in front of Lindsey Vonn, who donned a dusty pink jacket.”

Lindsey Vonn and Diego Osorio, Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma attend the Women's Singles First Round match between Serena Williams of the United States and Danka Kovinic of Montenegro on Day One of the 2022 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 29, 2022 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. Gotham / GC Images

Bella Hadid

Bella Hadid had her camera out for Williams' unforgettable match.

US model Bella Hadid (C) and her boyfriend Marc Kalman (L) attend the 2022 US Open Tennis tournament women's singles first round match between US player Serena Williams and Montenegro's Danka Kovinic at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York, on August 29, 2022. - Serena Williams was set to take center stage as the US Open got under way on August 29, 2022 with the 23-time Grand Slam winner preparing to bid an emotional farewell to tennis. Timothy A. Clary / AFP - Getty Images

Gayle King

Gayle King interviewed Williams after she won her first match in the U.S. Open.

Serena Williams of the United States is interviewed by Gayle King after her match against Danka Kovinic of Montenegro during the Women's Singles First Round on Day One of the 2022 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 29, 2022 in New York. Elsa / Getty Images

Eric Adams and Francisco Lindor

New York City Mayor Eric Adams gleefully watched Williams' match behind New York Mets player Francisco Lindor.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams (top C) and New York Mets Francisco Lindor (R) attend the 2022 US Open Tennis tournament women's singles first round match between US player Serena Williams and Montenegro's Danka Kovinic at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York, on August 29, 2022. Corey Sipkin / AFP - Getty Images

Anthony Anderson

Anthony Anderson wore a blue navy suit to the U.S. Open.

Actor Anthony Anderson looks on prior to the match between Serena Williams of the United States and Danka Kovinic of Montenegro during the Women's Singles First Round on Day One of the 2022 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 29, 2022 in New York. Elsa / Getty Images

Billie Jean King

Former tennis star Billie Jean King moved the crowd with a heartwarming speech after Williams won her match.

Billie Jean King speaks after Serena Williams, of the United States, defeated Danka Kovinic, of Montenegro, during the first round of the US Open tennis championships, Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, in New York. John Minchillo / AP

Ashley Graham

After attending the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards the night before in Newark, New Jersey, Graham headed over to Queens to watch Williams play.