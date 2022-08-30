Serena Williams' first-round match at the U.S. Open on Monday had a star-studded audience.
From the former President Bill Clinton to “The Greatest Showman” actor Hugh Jackman and his wife, Deborra-Lee Furness, there was no shortage of celeb spotting in the stands. And with Williams winning 6-3, 6-3 over Danka Kovinic at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, what a great game to be at.
Williams recently announced her plans to evolve away from tennis in a first-person essay for Vogue. “I have never liked the word retirement. It doesn’t feel like a modern word to me,” Williams wrote in the essay published in early August.
“I’ve been thinking of this as a transition, but I want to be sensitive about how I use that word, which means something very specific and important to a community of people. Maybe the best word to describe what I’m up to is evolution," she continued. "I’m here to tell you that I’m evolving away from tennis, toward other things that are important to me.”
Williams' first-round match turnout proves people aren’t missing the chance to see Williams play for what might be the last time.
Here are all the celebs who came to watch Williams play.
Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, and their 4-year-old daughter, Olympia
Alexis Ohanian and Olympia were spotted getting into the match. Olympia's hairstyle, which featured white beads at the end of her braids, seemingly paid tribute to the same hairstyle that her mom wore when she won the U.S. Open for the first time in 1999.
Bill Clinton
Clinton smiled while watching the game wearing a navy blue suit.
Dr. Ruth Westheimer
Sex therapist Dr. Ruth Westheimer sat next to Clinton in the stands and appeared to be deep in conversation.
Hugh Jackman and his wife, Deborra-Lee Furness
Jackman and Furness sit close to one another while they watched the game.
Mike Tyson and Martina Navratilova
Mike Tyson and former tennis star Martina Navratilova showed up for Williams' monumental match.
Queen Latifah
Queen Latifah watched the exciting match from the stands.
Gladys Knight
Gladys Knight looked stylish in a black baseball cap and matching vest.
Spike Lee
Spike Lee was spotted wearing a Jackie Robinson jersey at the event.
Laverne Cox and Vera Wang
Laverne Cox wore a black face mask to the first round of the U.S. Open, during which she was mistaken for Beyoncé. She sat behind Vera Wang, who appeared to be enjoying the match.
Anna Wintour
Anna Wintour showed up in her iconic black shades and peered on from the crowded seats in the stadium.
Katie Couric
Katie Couric posed near a sign at the U.S. Open in a floral orange dress.
Rebel Wilson and Lindsey Vonn
Rebel Wilson attended the event in a hot pink outfit with her girlfriend, Ramona Agruma, by her side. They sat in front of Lindsey Vonn, who donned a dusty pink jacket.”
Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid had her camera out for Williams' unforgettable match.
Gayle King
Gayle King interviewed Williams after she won her first match in the U.S. Open.
Eric Adams and Francisco Lindor
New York City Mayor Eric Adams gleefully watched Williams' match behind New York Mets player Francisco Lindor.
Anthony Anderson
Anthony Anderson wore a blue navy suit to the U.S. Open.
Billie Jean King
Former tennis star Billie Jean King moved the crowd with a heartwarming speech after Williams won her match.
Ashley Graham
After attending the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards the night before in Newark, New Jersey, Graham headed over to Queens to watch Williams play.