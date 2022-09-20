Security appears to mistake drag queen for Lady Gaga at singer’s Miami concert

A drag queen took concert-goers and security guards for a spin after Lady Gaga’s concert in Miami on Saturday.

After Gaga’s final stop on her Chromatica Ball tour, held at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, drag queen, and Lady Gaga impersonator Penelopy Jean was seen being swarmed by concert attendees and several security guards in a now-viral Twitter video. It appears the Gaga look-alike was mistaken for the Grammy-winning pop icon.

“I’m a drag queen. I’m a drag queen,” Jean can be heard telling the large group following her.

Jean, a Brazilian native who has been impersonating Gaga for 10 years, shared that she and her friends were quickly swarmed by a crowd while exiting the concert venue, which held a sold-out show of nearly 65,000 attendees.

“A few people were coming up to me for photos because I’m in drag. It’s totally normal. It wasn’t until the end of the show that the crowds got huge,” Jean told NBC News. “I was leaving with my friends, and when I turned around, I saw six security guards with me. I lost my friends, and I started to panic. I’m sure this is how Gaga feels all the time.”

Despite informing security guards and Gaga fans multiple times that she’s a drag performer, Jean said, the crowd continued to follow her out of the venue.

“I hope she sees this video,” Jean said, referring to Gaga. “I think she will laugh a little, and I think in this situation, she would’ve said the same thing to the crowd.”

This story first appeared on NBC News.com.