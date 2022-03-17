Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost are married now, but the "Black Widow" star says she probably wouldn't have gone for the "Saturday Night Live" writer when they were younger.

Johansson took a few jabs at her husband on "The Drew Barrymore Show" Wednesday after Barrymore showed a high school photo of Jost that the 39-year-old "Weekend Update" anchor flashed on "SNL" recently.

"Would high school ScarJo be into high school Colin?" Barrymore asked, calling Johansson by her nickname.

"I don't think so. No," Johansson replied.

The 37-year-old actor noted that Jost's haircut was the deal-breaker.

"Firstly, my brother had that same haircut ... both of my brothers and I just can't. There's no way. I mean, who decided on that cut as a stylish thing? What hairdresser was like, 'I'll try this,'" she joked.

During their conversation, Barrymore told Johansson that she only met Jost once and didn't really know much about him.

"He's going probably not want me to say this," Johansson said. "But, he's the sweetest, menschiest, nicest guy.

"He says everything that everybody is thinking, but nobody can say," she added.

Barrymore later showed the "Sing 2" star a sweet picture of Johansson and Jost on stage at "SNL" in December 2019 when she hosted the show. In the picture, the pair lovingly stared at each other.

"Aww," Johnasson said while looking at the snap. "He's so sweet."

"Look at the way that he's looking at you," Barrymore said. "I just thought, 'Yes. That is the way a man is supposed to look at his woman.'"

Johansson and Jost married in 2020. Jost announced in August 2021 that they quitely had welcomed a baby boy named Cosmo.

In his 2020 memoir, "A Very Punchable Face," Jost recalled meeting Johansson for the first time in 2006 when she was hosting the show.

“I remember her being beautiful, smart, sweet and intimidatingly sophisticated,” he wrote. “She had a grace and smile I’ve never seen in any other human.”