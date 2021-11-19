Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost have rare red carpet outing 3 months after baby

It was a kid-free night for Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost.

The couple, who welcomed son Cosmo in August, made a rare red carpet outing together Thursday night when they attended the 35th Annual American Cinematheque Awards in Beverly Hills, California, where Johansson was honored with the American Cinematheque Award.

The “Marriage Story” star is also mother to daughter Rose, 7, with ex-husband Romain Dauriac. She says Rose is not as excited about having a baby around as she is.

But who's watching the baby? Johansson and Jost enjoyed a night without baby Cosmo. Araya Doheny / FilmMagic

“She’s 7, so she’s very busy,” the “Marriage Story” star told “Entertainment Tonight.” “She’s kind of like, ‘Oh yeah, he’s cute. Anyway, so, all this happened.’ Non-stop talk.”

Johansson and Jost, who got married in a small wedding last year, have not hit the red carpet too often recently. They attended the Academy Awards in 2020, shortly before the pandemic began and appeared virtually at the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards when Jost slimed Johansson.

Johansson is loving the experience of being a mother for the second time.

“It’s great,” she said. “I feel very fortunate that I’ve been able to take this time to really enjoy the early stages of my motherhood with our son. It’s been wonderful. I’m in a baby bliss bubble.”

Cosmo may have brought joy to his parents, but one person who may be slightly confused is Jost’s mother, who was taken aback by the unusual moniker.

“My mom, I would say, was slightly thrown by it and didn’t quite understand it. I don’t know if she thought it was a hippie thing,” the "Saturday Night Live" star said in September on “Late Night with Seth Meyers.”

He said she has since grown to accept it.

“She lives on Staten Island,” she said. “Eventually, she started meeting various members of the Italian community who have a lot of Cosmo relatives and so then she would call and she would say, ‘I met someone. They said their uncle’s name is Cosmo. So, it is OK.’”