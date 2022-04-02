Savannah Guthrie is keeping it real!

On Friday, the TODAY co-anchor shared a screenshot on her Instagram Stories, highlighting a negative comment.

"You look so old Savannah what happened to you," the person wrote.

Savannah first addressed the comment with sarcasm. Savannah Guthrie / Instagram

Savannah, who crossed out the person's username, wrote "I love my fans" above the comment.

She then shared her reply to the anonymous hater in a second screenshot, keeping it short and sweet.

"I aged! 😂," the TODAY co-host, 50, wrote.

Savannah didn't identify the person who insulted her appearance. Savannah Guthrie / Instagram

In 2018, Savannah got candid about what it's like to age in the spotlight.

"I’m like anyone — when I see a picture where my wrinkles are apparent, I don’t love looking at that, and I’ll try to put the good Instagram filter on there to make it look better," she told TODAY. "But I’m not going to not put the picture up."

"I’m 46 years old and I don’t mind looking 46 years old," Savannah continued. "Sometimes people say, 'I can see your wrinkles.' Well, that’s true. I do have some wrinkles. I call them smile lines. They’re from smiles and laughing, and those are the best kind of wrinkles."

Savannah added that she once did a segment on TODAY where she "got a little Botox" in her temples. She said there's nothing wrong with getting the procedure if it helps you feel more confident about yourself.

"I’m definitely not above it," she said. "Whatever it takes to make you feel your best."

However, when it comes to her 7-year-old daughter, Vale, Savannah makes sure to watch what she says around her little girl.

"She’s watching everything I do and (listening to) everything I say. Like most women, I find it pretty easy to make a remark that’s critical of myself. I sometimes have to catch myself. I don’t want her to mimic it or question herself or her own looks," Savannah said. Her fellow TODAY star, Jenna Bush Hager, echoed a similar sentiment earlier this week.

That's why when Vale asks Savannah why she works out, she tells her daughter that it's because she wants "to be healthy and strong," instead of saying she wants to lose weight, which she says helps keep her daughter from having unrealistic beauty standards for herself.

In her 2018 interview, Savannah said that she tries not to focus on negative comments.

"The good ones make you feel good for a second, but you don’t dwell on them. But the ones that are mean ... I try to be careful, how much I expose myself to that. I don’t have a thick skin," she said.

"There certainly is a lot of criticism out there. Fair criticism, I’m open to," she continued." But criticism about your looks or hair? If you absorb it too much, it can get to you."

