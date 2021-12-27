Savannah Guthrie celebrated her 50th birthday on Monday with an outpouring of love from her friends at TODAY.

Hoda Kotb paid tribute to her co-anchor in an Instagram post that featured an image of the pair smiling alongside each other on the cover of "Fly Washington" magazine. "Happy 50th my sweet. Love to see you soar! 😜," Hoda wrote in her caption.

Jenna Bush Hager posted a gallery of images on Instagram that showed her and Savannah, who joined the TODAY team in June 2011, sharing laughs both on and off the air.

One cute throwback pic found Savannah and Jenna posing with Savannah's daughter, Vale, now 7, and son, Charley, 5 and Jenna's two oldest kids, daughters Mila, now 8, and Poppy, now 6. (Jenna and Henry welcomed a son, Hal, in August 2019.)

In her caption, Hager gushed about how much Savannah's friendship means to her.

"My sister-wife, devoted friend, litigator of all things literally, dog-sweater-wearing, enthusiastic partier until 9pm turns 5-0 today. @savannahguthrie deserves to be celebrated for her dedication to her family and friends, her loyal heart, and her relentless faith. Sometimes life surprises you with a dear friend who loves you for all of you—what a wonder it is to be in your glow SG!" wrote Jenna.

Siri Daly posted her own Instagram gallery packed with pics of her and Savannah, including a throwback shot showing the friends posing with their pregnant bellies touching.

"From the moment our bellies touched seven plus years ago, it was like we had always been friends. Whether we are fancy or in matching pjs, singing or playing tennis, browning butter or drinking tequila, being sister wives or letting those men hang out with us… it’s all better with you," wrote Siri, who shares four kids with husband and fellow TODAY personality Carson Daly.

Added Siri, "Happy Birthday to a magical human… 50 looks gorgeous on you! 😘🔥"

Weatherman Al Roker posted several of his own pics with the birthday girl, including one of the pair swimming in a pool together.

"I am so thrilled my dear friend @savannahguthrie is now halfway to a #smuckersjar," Al joked in his caption. "I can’t wait to see what the next 50 bring!! #happybirthday Savvie G!!"

