Savannah and Hoda share their favorite celebrity interviews: ‘You geeked out’

Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb are pros at their jobs, but they still get a little giddy when they interview their idols.

And that's exactly what happened when Savannah spent some time with the rock band Duran Duran in 2015.

“It’s crazy because once you’re there, you can’t even honestly summon the feelings that you would’ve had if you had told your 12-year-old self,” Savannah told "ET" at the 2022 Broadcasting and Cable Hall of Fame Awards.

"You did," Hoda added. "You geeked out.”

While looking back on the memorable moment, Savannah admitted that she was a little nervous to meet the legendary new wave band.

“I would be like a puddle on the floor. I was kind of a puddle,” she said.

Hoda also shared one of her own starstruck moments.

“I think seeing Beyoncé perform and doing an interview, just stuff like that," she said. "It’s like you see them from afar and all of a sudden, they walk in and they’re real and they’re human and sometimes they’re quiet and they feel a little insecure and you like them more. Like, there’s something cool about that."

While chatting about the fun aspect of their jobs, Hoda and Savannah also opened up about the tough part.

“I mean, every single week and every single day, there is something that we could have done better, but the good thing about our show is, you do it and it’s done. You take the lesson and go to the next,” Hoda said.

In 2018, the TODAY co-anchors spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about the types of interviews that make them nervous or excited.

"I guess the things that make my heart pound a little are hunky celebrities," Hoda said.

On the other hand, Savannah's adrenaline starts racing when she does political interviews.

"I can’t think of any person in particular that made nervous, but I always get a little bit nervous and anxious before doing big political interviews because they require the most study, they require the most thought, they require the most depth, and they are the most highly scrutinized," she said.