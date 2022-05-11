Sashay into the playroom! Fisher-Price unveils fabulous RuPaul toy set

Cover girl, put the toy in your walk!

On Wednesday, Fisher-Price unveiled the Little People Collector RuPaul figure set. The beloved toy brand shrunk down the 6-foot-5-inch drag icon into 3-inch toy figurines that "RuPaul's Drag Race" fans and their kids can have for their own playroom or mantle.

You better work! Courtesy Fisher-Price

"RuPaul is a pop-culture icon who has been hailed as the best-dressed queen on TV and is coming to life in a whole new way for lip-syncing, runway-slaying fans," a statement from the company read. "With eleven TV awards, fourteen studio albums and fourteen iconic seasons under his belt, this collection celebrates his career and style."

The RuPaul figure set is complete with replicas of signature on- and off-the-runway looks. The drag looks include glamorous purple and pink gowns — both with larger than life blond wigs — and are based on outfits actually worn by RuPaul. The third figure features RuPaul out of drag in a signature bold suit with a color scheme combining elements of the two gowns.

The set is selling for $14.99 and can be ordered now.

