Sarah Michelle Gellar reunites with ‘Cruel Intentions’ co-stars Ryan Phillippe, Selma Blair

Together again!

Sarah Michelle Gellar celebrated her 45th birthday this week with two of her “Cruel Intentions” castmates, Selma Blair and Ryan Phillippe.

The trio made a surprise visit to the Jeffrey Deitch Gallery in Los Angeles, posing in front of paintings by artist Sam McKinniss inspired by the 1999 cult classic.

“Art and surprises on my birthday. What a special day. Thank you,” Gellar wrote on Instagram.

Blair, 49, has been close pals with Gellar for years, and she shared a sweet selfie with her friend and thanked her for an unexpected gift.

“Happy birthday SMG. I love you forever and have since we met,” Blair captioned the Instagram photo. “Only you would gift me a beautiful @melindamaria_jewelry yellow stone ring on YOUR birthday. My gosh, you are perfect!”

The writer and director of “Cruel Intentions,” Roger Kumble, was also on hand and shared Instagram photos from their art-themed outing.

“I love this art culture stuff,” he wrote in the caption. “Especially when it revolves around celebrating @sarahmgellar's birthday.”

Blair commented on Kumble’s post with another birthday message for Gellar, writing, “I love @sarahmgellar more than anything and we will have a secret society double birthday.”

Producer Neal Moritz also joined and shared pics from their reunion.

Blair, who was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2018, attended the event with her service dog, Scout. Last summer, she revealed she was in remission after undergoing a stem cell transplant.

Gellar has been supportive of Blair throughout her experiences with MS. The former “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” star shared a loving message about her friend in 2019, shortly after Blair made her first red carpet appearance following her diagnosis.

“To say I’m proud, would be a gross understatement,” Gellar wrote. “When I have a cold, I want to hide from the world under my covers. But not Selma. She is facing this diagnosis, the way she faces everything, with dignity, grace and head on.”

The close friends have also continued to share plenty of lighthearted moments, such as when they re-created their characters’ famous kiss from “Cruel Intentions” on Instagram in 2020.

It looked a bit different this time around, with Gellar sporting a mask decorated with rhinestone lips due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I got my kiss,” she joked in the caption.