Sarah Jessica Parker's Broadway show "Plaza Suite" was canceled Thursday after the actor was diagnosed with COVID-19.

The "And Just Like That..." actor has been starring in the revival of the Neil Simon comedy with her husband,Matthew Broderick, who also tested positive for the virus this week.

Broderick's understudy Michael McGrath took over for the actor earlier this week, Playbill reported. The show was canceled Thursday night following Parker's positive test.

As of Friday, there was no word on when the show would resume once again, but the show's website says it's slated to run through June 26. Future performances “will be announced as soon as possible,” producers said.

Sarah Jessica Parker as Nora Hubley and Matthew Broderick as Roy Hubley in "Plaza Suite." Bruce Glikas / Getty Images for Plaza Suite

The Broadway show officially opened on March 28 after previews in February. Parker and Broderick's three children were on hand for opening night, making a rare public appearance to support their parents.

In the play, Broderick and Parker play three different married couples. It's been a long journey to the stage for the two, who were supposed to star in the play two years ago before the pandemic delayed production.

After it was initially pushed back, Parker posted the following upbeat message on her Instagram page.

“Broadway doesn’t stay quiet for long,’’ she wrote. “We will be back. The Rialto will hum. Times Square will hustle and bustle. And we will be ready to swing open the doors of the beautiful Hudson Theatre and share an afternoon or evening together."

There are three other Broadway shows that have recently been affected by the surge in coronavirus cases, as reported by The New York Times. The other shows include a "Macbeth" revival and two new musicals: "A Strange Loop" and "Paradise Square."

