Sarah Jessica Parker wants to make one thing clear — there's no “catfight” going on between her and her former “Sex and the City” co-star, Kim Cattrall.

There’s no fight at all, the star says of the rift between them. That’s because, according to her, it’s been too one-sided to even qualify as any kind of back-and-forth.

At least, until now.

In a new interview, the 57-year-old has spoken out at length for the first time about Cattrall’s very public split with “Sex and the City” and with Parker herself.

Kim Cattrall as Samantha Jones and Sara Jessica Parker as Carrie Bradshaw in season one of HBO's "Sex and the City." Alamy Stock Photo

“It’s very hard to talk about the situation with Kim, because I’ve been so careful about not ever wanting to say anything that is unpleasant, because it’s not the way I like to conduct conversations that are as complicated as this,” Parker told The Hollywood Reporter’s Awards Chatter podcast.

But despite the difficulty, she chose to recount how everything went down — from the beginning of the divide, when plans for a third “Sex and the City” movie were scrapped in 2017.

“The studio, when we were going to do the third movie, there were things that she requested that they were not able to do,” Parker said of Cattrall’s contract demands. “They didn’t feel comfortable meeting where she wanted to meet, and so we didn’t do the movie because we didn’t want to do it without Kim. And the studio wasn’t going to do it, so it fell apart."

Still, Parker defends the 65-year-old star's right to ask for whatever she wanted.

"Every actor has a right to ask for things, to have a contract that feels good to them," Parker said. "I never would have disputed that because, frankly, that’s not my business. Were we disappointed? Sure. But it happens."

But then, she added, "There were just a lot of public conversations about how (Cattrall) felt about the show," and about the other women who made up the quartet at the heart of "Sex and the City."

For instance, in 2017, Cattrall told Piers Morgan that she'd "never been friends" with the other women, which wasn't how Parker remembered things.

"It’s not for me to say that ‘you’re wrong,’ you know, ‘It was, for you, a great thing,’ I don’t know," Parker continued. "(But) that hasn’t been our experience. And I’ve spent a lot of years working really hard to always be decent to everybody on the set, to take care of people, to be responsible to and for people, both my employers and the people that I feel I’m responsible for as a producer of the show. And there just isn’t anyone else who’s ever talked about me this way, so it’s very painful."

So when Parker and the rest of the "Sex and the City" cast decided to band together again for the 2021 sequel series "And Just Like That," Cattrall's vivacious character, Samantha, was simply written out of the group.

"That’s not ‘slamming’ her, it’s just learning," Parker said of the decision. "You’ve got to listen to somebody, and if they’re publicly talking about something and it doesn’t suggest it’s some place they want to be, or a person they want to play, or an environment in which they want to be, you get to an age where you’re like, ‘Well, we hear that.’"

In an interview with Variety earlier this year, Cattrall said of leaving the franchise, “It’s a great wisdom to know when enough is enough.”

Now Parker hopes that her own comments will lead others to say "enough is enough" about her so-called fight with Cattrall.

Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattral filming "Sex and the City" on March 15, 2001. Tom Kingston / WireImage

"It’s so painful for people to keep talking about this ‘catfight’ — a fight, a fight, a fight. I’ve never uttered fighting words in my life about anybody that I’ve worked with ever," the actor insisted. "There is not a ‘fight’ going on. There has been no public dispute or spat or conversations or allegations made by me or anybody on my behalf. I wouldn’t do it. That is not the way I would have it. So I just wish that they would stop calling this a ‘catfight’ or an ‘argument,’ because it doesn’t reflect actual (reality). There has been one person talking. And I’m not going to tell her not to, or anybody, so that’s been kind of painful for me also."