Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick are putting their best foot forward in the Broadway play "Plaza Suite."

The spouses, who play three different couples in the show, said that they were worried that doing a project together might invite the media to ask questions about their very private marriage.

Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick in Neil Simon's "Plaza Suite" on Broadway. Charles Sykes / AP

"That was a scary thing," Broderick told The Hollywood Reporter in a joint Tuesday interview with Parker.

However, Parker says that she understood why people would want to know about their private life.

"It seems fair and right: If I was a person interviewing us, and we were doing a play about marriages and relationships, it would be awfully difficult to not ask where it overlaps with our lives," she said.

"I’ve always said one of the reasons we’ve had success is because we don’t talk about our marriage," Parker continued. "I’m not flattering myself that anyone’s discussing my marriage, but we’re certainly not going to add to it by saying, 'Well, this is why it works.' Next thing you know, there’ll be a very public divorce. So we just try to respect each other."

"I think I learned early on when I was talking too much. I was like, 'I’m in love. When’s he going to marry me?' Oh my God, I’m so sorry about that. I’m still apologizing for that," she added.

Broderick responded, "Don't do that."

Parker and Broderick have been married since 1997 and they share 19-year-old son, James, and 12-year-old twin daughters Tabitha and Marion.

The duo previously worked together in the 1995 musical comedy "How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying." However, that experience was different from"Plaza Suite" because Parker says that they've "never spent so much time together" before.

In fact, she said she started to get a little “worried" when people would ask her if starring alongside her husband would be "harmful" to their marriage.

"We’ve never spent this much time together ever, even before we had kids," she said. "Even when we were just dating. But it’s a very different kind of time.

"It’s not like we’re spending more time together talking. We’re spending time together working in an alternate universe. We’re not ourselves," Parker continued. "And we don’t always go out together after the show."

"And now our days are freed up again," she said. "So we still have our autonomy during the day. So it’s feeling more kind of like it used to. But it’s been great."