‘Silver baby’: Sarah Jessica Parker celebrates 25 years of marriage with sweet throwback pic

Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick are celebrating a major marriage milestone — 25 years of wedded bliss.

To commemorate the special day, the “And Just Like That...” star posted a sweet black-and-white throwback photo of the two on Instagram on Thursday. Parker, 57, is seen nuzzling up to her husband, as she closes her eyes and puts her hand on his chest. The second photo in the post is a snapshot of their wedding invitation.

“Evening Attire. Silver baby. 25 years. And counting,” Parker captioned the post, before signing it, “X, your wife.”

“What a couple,” Andy Cohen commented, while Gwyneth Paltrow left two red heart emoji.

Parker and Broderick, 60, got married May 19, 1997. They welcomed their son, James, on Oct. 28, 2002. They are also parents to 12-year-old twin daughters Marion and Tabitha.

The actors currently star in the Broadway play “Plaza Suite,” where they play three different couples. This week, Parker announced that the production would be extended until July 10.

“We thank all the audiences who have packed the @hudsonbway to the rafters and been our great and joyous companions 8 times a week,” the actor wrote on Instagram alongside a newspaper clipping of the announcement. “Your laughter, support and enthusiasm has meant the world to us and we are so happy we can add some performances to try to accommodate those who have not been able to get tickets.”

Most recently, the spouses opened up about working together and why their marriage is so successful. They previously shared the stage in “How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying” in the mid-1990s.

“It seems fair and right: If I was a person interviewing us, and we were doing a play about marriages and relationships, it would be awfully difficult to not ask where it overlaps with our lives,” the “Sex and the City” star told The Hollywood Reporter. “I’ve always said one of the reasons we’ve had success is because we don’t talk about our marriage.

“I’m not flattering myself that anyone’s discussing my marriage, but we’re certainly not going to add to it by saying, ‘Well, this is why it works,’” she added. “Next thing you know, there’ll be a very public divorce. So we just try to respect each other.”

