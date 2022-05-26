Sara Bareilles to return to Broadway for ‘Into the Woods’ this summer

Sara Bareilles is heading back to Broadway for an eight-week run of “Into the Woods” this summer.

The “Girls5eva” star, 42, will play the Baker’s Wife in a revival of the beloved Stephen Sondheim musical, which weaves together various Brothers Grimm fairy tales, including “Cinderella,” “Little Red Riding Hood” and "Rapunzel."

Bareilles just wrapped up a two-week production of “Into the Woods” with New York City Center Encores! She shared on Instagram how excited she is to see the show moving to Broadway.

“I witnessed the healing energy of this show first hand a few weeks ago and I am so grateful to return to the woods and continue the journey,” she captioned the post.

Neil Patrick Harris and Sara Bareilles at curtain call during the New York City Center Spring Gala Encores! production of "Into The Woods" on May 4. Theo Wargo / Getty Images

She also honored some of her co-stars in the Encore! production who will not be continuing on to the Broadway revival, including Neil Patrick Harris, Denée Benton and Heather Headley.

Neil Patrick Harris, seen here rehearsing with Bareilles in April, played the Baker in the Encore! production this month. Bruce Glikas / Getty Images

“I will always cherish the lightning in a bottle we captured at #encores…(I love you @deneebenton, @heatherheadley and @nph❤️) And I am also excited to welcome some new and beautiful friends to the group of travelers trying to make sense of this world together," she wrote. "Thankful for theater. Thankful for stories. Thankful for art. Come join us!”

In addition to Bareilles, the Broadway cast will include “13 Reasons Why” star Brian D’Arcy James as the Baker, “Madam Secretary” star Patina Miller as the Witch, and original “Hamilton” cast member Phillipa Soo as Cinderella, among others.

Bareilles made her Broadway acting debut in “Waitress” in 2017. She also wrote the music and lyrics for the show and earned a Tony nomination for best original score.

“Into the Woods” first appeared on Broadway in 1987 and was revived in a 2002 production. The musical was adapted into an Oscar-nominated 2014 film starring Meryl Streep as the Witch and Emily Blunt as the Baker’s Wife.

The upcoming "Into the Woods" revival will run at the St. James Theatre in New York beginning June 28 ahead of its opening night on July 10. The show will be dedicated to the memory of Sondheim, who died at 91 in November.