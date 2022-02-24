Sam Hunt's wife Hannah Lee Fowler files for divorce

Sam Hunt and Hannah Lee Fowler, who have been married since April 2017, are splitting up.

Fowler, 33, officially filed for divorce from Hunt on Feb. 18 and cited irreconcilable differences, documents obtained by NBC News revealed.

The documents also confirmed that Fowler is currently pregnant and expecting a baby with Hunt, 37, in May.

She submitted the paperwork in Tennessee, where the couple live, and also included inappropriate marital conduct and adultery as reasons for the divorce.

“All hopes of reconciliation are exhausted,” the documents said.

The baby will be Fowler and Hunt’s first child. In the filing, Fowler asked for alimony, child support and primary custody of their child.

Fowler also requested that their shared property be “subject to an equitable division by the Court.”

Hunt and Fowler, who have kept their relationship pretty private, have not publicly announced that they are pregnant.

Neither reps for Hunt nor lawyers for Fowler responded to TODAY's request for comment on Wednesday.

The “House Party” singer and Fowler tied the knot in April 2017 after dating on and off again for several years. People reported that the couple married in an intimate Georgia ceremony.

In his debut album, “Montevallo,” which was released in 2014, Hunt sang about the ups and downs of their relationship.

When he performed his hit single “Body Like a Back Road” from his second album at the 2017 American Country Music Awards, Hunt snuggled up to Fowler in the audience before taking the stage.

His last social media with Fowler was shared in 2021 to celebrate their four-year anniversary. He uploaded one photo of his wife kissing him on the cheek and another of them smiling together on Instagram.

“How it started. How its going. Happy Anniversary!” he wrote in the caption.