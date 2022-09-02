Salma Hayek celebrates 56th birthday by dancing in swimsuit in new video

Salma Hayek is celebrating her birthday by having some fun in the sun.

The actor turned 56 on Friday and shared a video of herself dancing in a bright red bikini to mark the occasion.

In the short clip, the "Eternals" star can be seen grooving on a moving boat as she films herself with her cellphone and holds a sun hat in the other hand.

The star looked red hot in her swimsuit, which showed off her beautiful curves, and sported beachy waves and tinted sunglasses.

"Happy 56th birthday to me!!!" she captioned the post, adding the same phrase in Spanish and the hashtag #alwaysgrateful, plus a few emoji, including a red heart.

Happy birthday, Salma! @salmahayek via Instagram

Hayek's fans and friends showered the star with well wishes in the comments section.

"Happy birthday salmita Linda!" the "Adam Project" star Zoe Saldana wrote, with the message essentially translating in English to, "Happy birthday beautiful little Salma."

Actor Anthony Hopkins also sent Hayek a special message, writing, "Happy birthday, beautiful. We love you."

Hayek is making swimsuit posts a bit of a birthday tradition. She did something similar last year when she turned 55.

“Happy 55th birthday to me. Looking forward to new adventures,” she wrote, sharing a photo of herself posing in a blue bathing suit at a beach.

Last fall, Hayek opened up about one of her favorite Mexican birthday traditions called “la mordida” during an interview on “The Kelly Clarkson Show.”

“When the cake comes you make a wish, you blow the candle and then you take a bite of the cake and then somebody behind you whacks you in the head and puts your face inside of the cake. It’s very normal in Mexico,” she said at the time.

While filming "Eternals," Hayek and her co-stars got together for her birthday and she gave her co-star Angelina Jolie the honor of shoving her face into the cake. Jolie was hesitant at first, but she went all in eventually.

“She was, like, very girly and all of a sudden she goes like (wam!). She was worse than Valentina (Hayek's daughter) and I’m afraid of my daughter when it comes to the mordida but you know what? (Jolie will) have a birthday coming,” she said.