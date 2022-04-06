IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Idris Elba, who DJed royal wedding, reveals the one song Meghan Markle requested

The actor, who guest DJed the royal wedding, revealed Meghan wanted a 1999 classic that recently got the crowd on its feet at the Super Bowl.
Idris Elba has opened up about DJing at the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex. 
By Chrissy Callahan

Ever since Idris Elba DJed Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's wedding, the actor has been tight-lipped about the private reception. But he's finally sharing some fun details about the couple's taste in music.

The 49-year-old co-hosted the BBC’s "1Xtra Rap Show" this week and host Tiffany Calver asked him what the vibe of the wedding was.

"What tune was the one that got everyone going crazy?" she said.

The "Suicide Squad" star said that Whitney Houston's hit "I Wanna Dance with Somebody" got everyone on their feet dancing.

"They went off on that chain," Elba revealed.

Meghan also had a special request for the party: “Still D.R.E.,” by Dr. Dre.

“It was Meghan’s choice,” he said of the 1999 hit.

Harry and Meghan wedding
Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex on their wedding day.Jane Barlow / AFP via Getty Images

Elba also opened up about the experience during an interview with Jimmy Kimmel this week.

"Did you get paid?" Kimmel couldn't help but ask.

"No. But it was my gift to my friends," the actor said.

"Yeah, because what do you get them otherwise?" Kimmel joked.

When asked what one of his go-to songs is for getting the crowd excited, Elba said Kool & The Gang's hit "Ladies Night" is always a good option.

"Did you get the queen out on the dance floor with 'Ladies Night?'" Kimmel asked.

"No, I didn't try either," Elba said.

