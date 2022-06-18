Ross Mathews channels 'TRL' era Carson Daly for 'RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars'

Ross Mathews hilariously channeled Carson Daly for Friday's episode of "RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars: Winners" streaming on Paramount+.

The episode was "Total Request Live"-themed with competitors having to form two girl groups from the year 2000 and perform on the iconic MTV music show once hosted by Daly.

Mathews, 42, shared photos of his look on Instagram, saying in the the caption: "OMG. Meet Carson Gayly."

Beginning in 1998, "TLR" featured popular music videos played during its countdown, and was also used as a launching pad for artists and celebrities to share new projects. Daly hosted the show from its premiere to 2003, leaving to focus on his NBC late night talk show "Last Call with Carson Daly" that ran from 2002 to 2019. In 2013, Daly began working as a correspondent for TODAY.

Ross Mathews. Instagram

In 2001, Mathews got his start as a correspondent on "The Tonight Show with Jay Leno" lovingly referred to as Ross the Intern. Today, he co-hosts "The Drew Barrymore Show" with Barrymore, and also has a weekly podcast called "Straight Talk." He's been a judge on “RuPaul’s Drag Race” since 2015.

Fans seemed to love Mathews' nod to Daly.

One person wrote on Twitter, "Ross Mathews as Carson Gayly is the true winner of this week’s challenge #AllStars7."