Pregnant Rihanna honored at Met Gala with rock-solid, realistic rendering of a marble statue

Rihanna’s appearance at this year’s Met Gala was literally set in stone!

The 34-year-old singer, who is in the third trimester of her pregnancy, may not have been able to attend Vogue’s annual star-studded event in person, but she was honored with her very own marble statue in the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

In reality, the statue was a digital rendering that showed the virtual statue of Rihanna against the backdrop of other marble figures in the museum's Greco-Roman galleries. But the statue was epic in any case, even if it only exists in the digital realm.

Rihanna and Vogue shared an Instagram video of the virtual statue, which was inspired by the singer’s pose on the magazine’s May cover. The video is set to the music of “Spring 1” by Max Richter.

“shut down the met in marble! what’s more gilded than that? Lol!” the singer captioned her Instagram post about the video, referring to the 2022 Met Gala’s “Gilded Glamour” theme. “Thank you @metmuseum and @voguemagazine for this historic tribute! y’all bad for this one!”

Vogue captioned their Instagram post: “The statue of ‘Eirene (The Personification of Peace)’ is usually the highest-profile marble goddess @themetmuseum Greco-Roman galleries. But now we’ve got @badgalriri, straight off this month’s Vogue cover.”

The “Anti” singer, who is expecting her first child with her boyfriend, rapper A$AP Rocky, has been sporting plenty of bold maternity looks throughout her pregnancy.

For her Vogue cover, she rocked a netted, floral bodysuit that showed off her baby bump.

The singer wore a crop top to the Gucci show during Milan Fashion Week in February in Milan, Italy. Vittorio Zunino Celotto / Getty Images for Gucci

Earlier this year, she rocked a crop top as she attended Milan Fashion Week.

The singer opened up to People in February about how she gains confidence from her maternity fashion.

“Right now, being pregnant, some days you just feel like, ‘Ugh, I just want to lay here on this couch all day.’ But when you put on a little face and a little lipstick, you transform,” she said.

“You put some clothes on, and it’s like, when you look good, you feel good,” she continued.

Rihanna’s fans on Instagram were clearly obsessed with her Met Gala statue.

“Stole the show without even attending,” one person commented on Instagram, with another fan joking, “if they don’t include this in the art history text books then I’m going to sue.”