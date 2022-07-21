Ricky Martin says his priority is to ‘heal’ after nephew accuser drops case

Ricky Martin is speaking out for the first time following the news that his nephew dropped his case for a restraining order against the pop singer.

During a hearing in Puerto Rico on Thursday, a judge ruled against extending a temporary order of protection against Martin because the case was withdrawn.

Shortly after the claims were dismissed, Martin called the accusations “devastating” in a video sent to NBC News from the musician’s team.

“I’m in front of the cameras today because I really need to talk in order for me to start my healing process,” Martin says in the video. “For two weeks, I was not allowed to defend myself because I was following a procedure where the law obligated me not to talk until I was in front of a judge.”

He continues: “Thank God these claims were proven to be false, but I’m going to tell you the truth. It has been so painful. It has been devastating for me, for my family, for my friends. I don’t wish this upon anybody.”

Martin then addresses his accuser, whom NBC News confirmed is the son of the singer’s half sister.

“To the person that was claiming this nonsense, I wish him the best and I wish he finds the help so he can start a new life filled with love and truth and joy and he doesn’t hurt anybody else,” he says.

The nephew has not been identified publicly by name because the case was filed under Puerto Rico’s Domestic Violence and Prevention and Intervention Law, also known as Act 54, which protects the accuser’s identity.

NBC News spoke to Michelle Cobb, a spokesperson for the municipality of San Juan, who declined to comment on the case. Cobb shared that the nephew has not given his legal representation permission to discuss the matter.

In his video, Martin shares that he is focusing on healing right now through his music.

“I cannot wait to be back onstage,” he says. “I cannot wait to be back in front of the cameras and entertain, which is what I do best.”

At the end of the video, he thanks his friends and fans for believing in him.

“You have no idea of the strength that you gave me with every comment you wrote on social media," he says. "I wish you love and light and here we come with the same strength and passion. God bless you all.”

Martin had previously denied the allegations of having a sexual or romantic relationship with his nephew on social media last week, but Thursday was the first time he spoke about the situation on camera.

Earlier this month, Martin’s nephew filed for a restraining order and alleged that he had a sexual and romantic relationship with Martin that lasted for seven months, according to a court document obtained by Telemundo and shared with NBC News. In the restraining order, he also accused the pop singer of frequently calling him and hanging around his residence.

After Martin’s nephew withdrew his case, the singer’s lawyers said in a statement obtained by TODAY that they had “anticipated” the judge’s ruling.

They added that Martin’s accuser decided to dismiss his case “without any outside influence or pressure.”

“This was never anything more than a troubled individual making false allegations with absolutely nothing to substantiate them,” Martin’s three attorneys said in a statement, which was also shared by the musician on Instagram. “We are glad that our client saw justice done and can now move forward with his life and his career.”

In the caption, Martin wrote, “Truth prevails.”

Thursday’s hearing was closed to the public and Martin, who resides in Los Angeles, attended virtually.

As Martin mentions in his video, he will continue to prioritize music. Martin’s rep and a spokesperson for the Hollywood Bowl confirmed with NBC News that the singer will still perform with the Los Angeles Philharmonic at the amphitheater on Friday and Saturday night.