Ricky Martin’s lawyers speak out after nephew accuser drops case: ‘Justice was done’

A nephew of Ricky Martin who accused the pop singer of stalking and harassing him has withdrawn his case against the hit singer, his lawyers announced Thursday.

In June, a person who has been identified as Martin's nephew filed for a restraining order and alleged that he and Martin had had a sexual and romantic relationship that lasted for seven months. NBC News confirmed that the person who filed for the restraining order was the son of Martin's half sister.

Because the case was withdrawn, a judge in Puerto Rico declined to extend a temporary protection order against Martin at a hearing on Thursday.

In a statement obtained by TODAY, Martin's lawyers said they had "anticipated" the judge's decision, and said that Martin's accuser had made the decision to dismiss the case "without any outside influence or pressure."

"This was never anything more than a troubled individual making false allegations with absolutely nothing to substantiate them," Martin's three attorneys said. "We are glad that our client saw justice done and can now move forward with his life and his career."

Because it was a domestic violence case, the nephew has not been identified by name, and it was not clear if he has legal representation. Thursday's hearing was closed to the public. Martin attended virtually.

After the hearing, Martin shared his lawyers' statement on his Instagram with a caption that read, "Truth prevails."

Before the hearing, a lawyer for Martin told NBC News in a text message that the musician planned to deny his nephew’s allegations. The lawyer added that Martin would also challenge allegations of stalking and harassment.

Martin’s U.S. publicist told NBC News that the singer would not attend the hearing in person because he currently resides in Los Angeles and has not been to Puerto Rico in some time.

Earlier this month, The Associated Press reported that a judge in Puerto Rico granted a restraining order against Martin on behalf of his nephew. A police spokesperson told the AP that law enforcement had attempted to serve the order at Martin's Puerto Rican home in Dorado on July 1, but were not able to find the singer.

TODAY has not obtained a copy of the restraining order and local police have not responded to a request for comment.

Last week, Martin denied the allegations on social media.

“The protection order entered against me is based on completely false allegations, so I will respond through the judicial process with the facts and the dignity that characterizes me,” he wrote in a statement shared on Twitter. “Because it is an ongoing legal matter I cannot make statements at this time. I am grateful for the countless messages of solidarity, and I receive them with all my heart.”

In a statement to TODAY, Martin's attorney Marty Singer denied allegations that the singer was involved in a romantic relationship with his nephew, calling the idea "untrue" and "disgusting."

“Unfortunately, the person who made this claim is struggling with deep mental health challenges," Singer said. "Ricky Martin has, of course, never been — and would never be — involved in any kind of sexual or romantic relationship with his nephew.”

“We all hope that this man gets the help he so urgently needs," Singer continued. "But, most of all, we look forward to this awful case being dismissed as soon as a judge gets to look at the facts.”

Despite his legal troubles, Martin’s rep and a spokesperson for the Hollywood Bowl confirmed with NBC News that the singer will continue with his scheduled performances at the amphitheater on Friday and Saturday.