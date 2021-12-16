Reese Witherspoon recalls Matthew McConaughey’s adorable gesture that ‘won’ her wedding

Matthew McConaughey just seems like he would be a really fun wedding guest, and Reese Witherspoon confirmed this suspicion during a recent visit to “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

The “Morning Show” star, 45, described how McConaughey, 52, lit up the dance floor at her reception.

“I’ve known Matthew a long time, but the day that he stole my heart and everyone’s heart, basically, in my personal life, was when he danced with every woman that was over the age of 65 at my wedding,” she said. “That’s who this person is. I mean, my mother might have died. She might have died. She was like, oh, my God.”

McConaughey, who appeared with Witherspoon on “Ellen” as they promoted their new movie, “Sing 2,” added that he and the ladies “broke a sweat on the dance floor.”

“Y’all did,” Witherspoon said. “And you won the wedding.”

She was most likely referring to her 2011 wedding to talent agent Jim Toth, who represented McConaughey for years. Witherspoon was previously married to her “Cruel Intentions” co-star Ryan Phillippe from 1999 to 2007.

Witherspoon and McConaughey also swapped stories about their kids, with McConaughey reflecting on how he’ll know when it’s time to have "the talk" with his oldest child, Levi, 13.

“He’s going around, he comes home, you see who he’s maybe kind of attracted to or hung around with. You kind of check and see, was that just all on a friendly basis?” the dad of three said. “You can tell if they’re trying to cover, if they get a little embarrassed, then you go, ‘Ah, maybe it is time to have the talk because why would you be embarrassed?’”

The “Dallas Buyers Club” star shares two other children with his wife, Camila Alves: Vida, 11, and Livingston, who will turn 9 later this month.

Witherspoon also has three kids, including Ava, 22, and Deacon, 18, from her previous marriage to Phillippe. She has a 9-year-old son, Tennessee, with Toth.