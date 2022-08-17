Rebecca Gayheart and estranged husband Eric Dane reunite for family vacation

Rebecca Gayheart, Eric Dane and their children are soaking up some family time in Europe.

Gayheart — who filed for divorce from Dane in 2018 — shared a photo on Instagram on Monday from their summer vacation in France. In the fun photo, both she and the “Euphoria” actor are seen walking alongside their two daughters, Billie, 12, and Georgia, 10.

“This is us , family vacay 2022,” Gayheart captioned her slideshow, adding the hashtags #familia, #travel, #goodtimes, #moretocome and #eurodanes.

The “Jawbreaker” star also posted a snapshot on her Instagram story of “twins” Dane and Billie.

She also shared a pic of her “baby” Georgia strolling the French streets, as well as a group photo of a family dinner, which she captioned, “Pizza = happy kids.”

The actor with his 12-year-old daughter, Billie, while on vacation.

It has been more than four years since Gayheart filed for divorce from Dane. The couple tied the knot in October 2004. They had been married for 14 years before they announced their decision to end their marriage in February 2018, per People. However in June of 2019, the two actors received court warnings about finalizing their divorce, the magazine reported.

Prior to splitting, in a statement from his rep in 2017, Dane took a hiatus from his series “The Last Ship” to focus on his health as he battled depression.

“It’s a very serious thing,” Dane later told TODAY during an appearance that year. “I felt very conflicted because I couldn’t figure out what I was depressed about, but it’s very real. And that was the scary thing — when you wake up and you’re like, ‘I don’t want to get out of bed.’”

Dane and Gayheart, meanwhile, have yet to finalize their divorce or publicly share that they are back together. The former “Beverly Hills, 90210” actor also continues to use Dane in her Instagram handle.

TODAY’s Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager recently spoke with Dane about his work on “Euphoria” and raising two daughters.

“It’s complicated," he said, before adding, "No. they’re great.” He shared that Billie was “discovering boys,” while his youngest was “tumbling in the front yard.”

He also expressed that while the storylines in his HBO Max series worry him about his daughters’ future, he noted that the show “is distilled and concentrated.”