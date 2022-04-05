Reba McEntire posts goofy before and after pics with boyfriend Rex Linn after Oscars

Reba McEntire is the salt to her boyfriend’s pepper.

The country music legend, who performed at the Academy Awards for the first time in over 30 years late last month, posted a photo on Instagram Monday of her and boyfriend Rex Linn at the Oscars, as well as another picture of the couple looking a lot more casual.

In the first picture, the couple is gussied up at the Oscars, while the second shot captures Linn wearing a chef’s shirt and giant red pepper on his head and McEntire in overalls, a yellow trucker hat and an oversized purple scarf.

“Swipe right to see what a difference a week makes. From red carpets to red peppers, we have fun either way!!!” she wrote, while using the hashtags #Oscars and #HillbillyChiliCookOff.

McEntire revealed in October 2020 that she and Linn, who’ve known each other since 1991, were a couple.

She said their relationship blossomed after her mother, who has since died, fell ill.

Linn and McEntire are cooking up some fun. reba / Instagram

“And then in 2020 when Mama got sick, he called me,” she told TODAY in October 2021. “We’d gotten to see each other before because we’re both on ‘Young Sheldon.’ So starting in March of 2020, we just kept talking and visiting and finally got together, see each other in June. And we’ve been pretty much inseparable ever since.”

In November 2020, the couple made their red carpet debut at the Country Music Association Awards.

The duo may also have the market cornered on cute nicknames: McEntire calls Linn "my Sugar Tot," while he refers to her as "Tater Tot."

McEntire and Linn have also discussed the idea of getting married.

“We’ve talked about it and giggled about it,” she told "Extra" in October 2021. “We thought, ‘Man, if we ever did have a ceremony, we would have to have a 2 o’clock, 4 o’clock, 6 o’clock and an 8 o’clock because we have so many friends, acquaintances and family.”