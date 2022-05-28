Ray Liotta was ‘everything in the world to me,’ says fiancée in emotional tribute 

Ray Liotta’s fiancée, Jacy Nittolo, shared a heartbreaking tribute for the late actor on social media following his death at age 67 on Thursday, May 26.

On Instagram Saturday, Nittolo posted a carousel of images of the couple over the years. The first photo showed Nittolo with her eyes closed as Liotta kissed her cheek, while another photo later in the post showed the couple smiling as they posed back-to-back in the kitchen.

In the caption, she penned an emotional message memorializing her fiancé and the time they spent together as a couple. Recalling their relationship, Nittolo wrote, “My life these past couple of years have been nothing but truly magical.“

“Ray and I share a deep love that I will cherish in my heart forever,” she continued the caption. “We laughed daily and we were inseparable. The chemistry was wild in the best way. He was everything in the world to me and we couldn’t get enough of each other. The kind of real love that one dreams of.”

Nittolo concluded her message by calling Liotta the “most beautiful person inside and out” that she’s ever known, adding, “and even that is an understatement.”

Liotta’s death was confirmed by his publicist, Jennifer Allen, to NBC News in a phone call this week.

The actor was shooting a movie called “Dangerous Waters” in the Dominican Republic at the time of his death. Allen said that no foul play is suspected and there was nothing suspicious about Liotta’s death.

Nittolo was with Liotta on the island while he was filming.

Since news of the actor’s death broke, celebrities and co-stars alike paid tribute to Liotta across social media, including his former “Goodfellas” co-stars. Robert De Niro, Joe Pesci, and Lorraine Bracco along with the film’s director, Martin Scorsese, each shared their own statements following their beloved co-stars death earlier this week.

“I was very saddened to learn of Ray’s passing,” De Niro said in a statement, which was obtained by NBC News. “He is way too young to have left us. May he Rest in Peace.”

Scorsese and Pesci shared their own statements with NBC News, with Pesci saying, “God is a Goodfella and so is Ray.”

“I’m absolutely shocked and devastated by the sudden, unexpected death of Ray Liotta,” Scorsese said. “He was so uniquely gifted, so adventurous, so courageous as an actor.”

Bracco shared her own statement on Twitter, alongside a photo posing with Liotta. In the message, she said she was “utterly shattered” after hearing news of his passing.

“I can be anywhere in the world & people will come up & tell me their favorite movie is Goodfellas,” she wrote. “Then they always ask what was the best part of making that movie. My response has always been the same…Ray Liotta.”

Jennifer Lopez, who starred in the show “Shades of Blue” alongside Liotta, shared a touching tribute to the late actor on Instagram alongside several photos of the pair. In the lengthy caption, Lopez referred to Liotta as her “partner in crime” on the show, recalling that he actor was “so kind” to her two children, 14-year-old twins, Emme and Maximilian.

“Ray was the epitome of a tough guy who was all mushy on the inside … I guess that’s what made him such a compelling actor to watch,” she wrote. “The original Goodfella. We shared some intense moments on set those three years! When I first heard he took the job on Shades of Blue, I was thrilled, and the first time we walked on set to do our first scene together there was an electric spark and a mutual respect and we both knew this was going to be good.”

Lopez said that the duo “enjoyed” their scenes together, calling herself “lucky” to have Liotta as a scene partner that she could “learn from.”

“Like all artists he was complicated, sincere, honest and so very emotional,” she added. “Like a raw nerve, he was so accessible and so in touch in his acting and I will always remember our time together fondly.”

Lopez concluded her emotional message, writing, “We lost a great today … RIP RAY … it’s so sad to lose you what seems way to soon … I will remember you always.”

The “Marry Me” star also sent her condolences to Liotta’s family and loved ones, including his 23-year-old daughter, Karsen Liotta, whom he shared with his ex-wife, Michelle Grace.

