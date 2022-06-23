Ray Liotta’s fiancée mourns one month since his death: ‘Such deep pain’

Ray Liotta's fiancée, Jacy Nittolo, still feels the pain of his untimely death.

On Thursday, Nittolo went on Instagram to share some photos of her and Liotta through the years. In the caption, she noted how she's been coping with his death.

"It’s hard to believe a month has gone by," Nittolo wrote. "There are no words to properly describe what one goes through with this type of unexpected loss. I miss him every second of every day. Each day my hint of some light is being with our children- Dax, Karsen, Chazz, Jade & Joey.

"Through such deep pain I find so much love and laughter. Our lives right now are so fragile yet we are each holding each other up," she continued. "It’s as if we are one big blended family that was predestined beyond our wildest imaginations."

In late May, Liotta's publicist, Jennifer Allen, confirmed to NBC News in a phone call that the "Goodfellas" actor, 67, had died in his sleep while in the Dominican Republic to shoot a film, "Dangerous Waters."

Allen noted that there was nothing suspicious about his death and that Nittolo was also in the Dominican Republic when he was filming "Dangerous Waters."

Following the news of Liotta's death, Nittolo went on Instagram and posted an emotional message honoring their relationship.

In her post, she said they had the best chemistry and a "deep love" that she'll cherish forever.

"We laughed daily and we were inseparable," Nittolo wrote, adding, "He was everything in the world to me and we couldn’t get enough of each other. The kind of real love that one dreams of. He was the most beautiful person inside and out that I’ve ever known…and even that is an understatement."

Liotta’s daughter, Karsen Liotta, has also paid tribute to her father on Instagram.

Earlier this month, she shared a sweet throwback photo of him holding her up when she was a little girl and captioned it, "You are the best Dad anyone could ask for. I love you. Thank you for everything.”