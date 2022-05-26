‘Utterly shattered’: ‘Goodfellas’ co-stars pay tribute to Ray Liotta following his death

Robert De Niro, Joe Pesci and Lorraine Bracco are paying tribute to Ray Liotta, their “Goodfellas” co-star, following news of his death at age 67.

"I was very saddened to learn of Ray’s passing. He is way too young to have left us. May he Rest in Peace," De Niro said in a statement obtained by NBC News.

Pesci said in his own statement to NBC News, “God is a Goodfella and so is Ray.”

“I am utterly shattered to hear this terrible news about my Ray,” Bracco wrote on Twitter. “I can be anywhere in the world & people will come up & tell me their favorite movie is Goodfellas.”

She sweetly added, “Then they always ask what was the best part of making that movie. My response has always been the same…Ray Liotta.”

Liotta is being fondly remembered for his starring role in "Goodfellas." Alamy Stock Photo

Her post included a photo of the two of them. The pair played husband and wife in the classic crime drama.In the Academy Award-winning Martin Scorsese film, Liotta impressed audiences with his portrayal of gangster Henry Hill.

On Thursday, NBC News confirmed in a phone call with Liotta’s publicist, Jennifer Allen, that he had died.

Allen said that the veteran actor passed away while on location in the Dominican Republic to film a movie called “Dangerous Waters.”

Liotta’s publicist also shared that there was nothing suspicious about his death and that no foul play is suspected.

The actor’s fiancée, Jacy Nittolo, was with him on the island as he worked on the film.

Liotta started to become a major star in Hollywood after starring in the 1986 movie “Something Wild.” He played a jealous ex-husband named Ray Sinclair. The action rom-com helped him secure a Golden Globe nomination.

Throughout his illustrious career, Liotta also appeared in “Field of Dreams,” “Wild Hogs,” “Hannibal,” “Heartbreakers,” “Narc” and “Revolver.”

Last year, he starred in “The Many Saints of Newark” and also had a six-episode stint on the Amazon Prime Video series “Hanna.”

His next project, “Black Bird,” which co-stars Taron Egerton and Greg Kinnear, is expected to premiere on Apple TV+ in July.