Ray J gets tattoo of his sister and ‘best friend’ Brandy on his leg

Ray J just showed off his love for his sister Brandy in a pretty unique way.

The singer and actor, 41, got a sizable tattoo of his older sibling on his leg, and he showed off his fresh ink in a new Instagram video.

Set to Brandy’s song, “Best Friend,” the short clip shows tattoo artist Alexey Mashkow working his magic, creating an intricate design on Ray J’s thigh while looking at a mockup on a laptop.

What a tribute! rayj via Instagram

The final product, a tattoo of Brandy’s face, has the words “best friends” on her forehead and the words “4 ever” on her cheeks.

Mashkow meticulously crafted the striking masterpiece, which shows the 43-year-old sporting her signature braids.

The final product. rayj via Instagram

Ray J offered some insight into his creative inspiration in the caption.

"Im getting my whole leg tatted with music - love - scriptures - the vocal bible - family - ghosts - positive words and themes - real gothic like - 'The Holy Leg!' - Gonna take a minute!! But I got the best doing it!! Stay tuned!! - Full leg tatt," he wrote.

The 41-year-old went on to explain that the tattoo of Brandy was a special way to kick off his project.

A work in progress. rayj via Instagram

"I had to start with my best friend!! ❤️🤎🖤," he wrote.

Brandy certainly seemed impressed with her brother's artwork and commented, "Brooooooo♥️♥️♥️♥️." She also shared the video on her Instagram story.

The siblings seem to have a tight bond, and this isn't the first time they've used social media to send a sweet shoutout to each other. Earlier this week, Ray J posted a photo with his older sister and captioned it, "The greatest!! @brandy."

Earlier this year, Brandy shared a birthday tribute to her brother and called him a "genius that can do it all."

"I love you so much and I am so proud to be your sister. You are growing, healing, and focusing everyday on making a safe space for all of us," she wrote.