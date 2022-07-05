Rachel Brosnahan, from Highland Park, reacts to July 4th shooting in her hometown

Rachel Brosnahan is struggling with grief over the deadly mass shooting at July Fourth parade near Chicago.

The “Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” star, who grew up in Highland Park, the Chicago suburb where the shooting took place, said on social media that she was “sick” over the shooting, which killed at least six parade goers and injured 38 more.

“I grew up in Highland Park and this parade is a highlight of the year for so many families,” Brosnahan tweeted Monday.

“I’m sick to my stomach every time news like this comes out, but I don’t wish the pit in your stomach as you call your family and friends to make sure everyone is okay on anyone,” she continued. “No words.”

The 31-year-old Emmy winner followed up by sharing a link to the non-profit group Everytown for Gun Safety, which advocates for gun control and against gun violence.

“Enough is enough is enough is enough is enough is enough is enough is enough is enough,” she wrote.

Brosnahan, who grew up in Highland Park, recalled playing with her friends as a child in the neighborhood. @rachelbrosnahan via Instagram

Brosnahan, who, according to the Chicago Tribune, graduated from Northwood Junior High School and Highland Park High before attending New York University, also expressed her heartbreak in a message in her Instagram stories, which expired after 24 hours.

“I grew up in Highland Park and spent nearly every day after school and every weekend being stupid with friends directly across from where today’s shooting occurred. I never once considered that I may be unsafe there,” wrote the actor.

The 31-year-old Emmy winner said Monday's shooting gave new meaning to the phrase "hitting home." @rachelbrosnahan via Instagram

During the shooting, a gunman fired on a crowd from the roof of a building overlooking the parade route. Police say 18-year-old Robert Crimo III could be considered a suspect in the case.

Speaking to TODAY, Highland Park Mayor Nancy Rotering commented on effect the tragedy will have on the community.

“Our community is never going to recover from this wound,” she said. “We’re a strong, strong group of people. Many, many generations live here together. It’s one of those unique things about my hometown, that people come back to raise their children, their grandparents are with them. This is an absolutely devastating blow to all of us.”

Brosnahan connected this event with recent past headlines, saying she empathizes with other communities affected by gun violence.

“My heart breaks a little bit more every time the news cycle lights up with the news of yet another mass shooting, but today’s news adds a whole new meaning to the phrase ‘hitting home,'" she wrote.

“I do not wish the feeling of calling and texting friends and family to make sure everyone is okay on anyone,” she added.

The actor also commented on gun violence in general and shared several links to organizations calling for gun control. @rachelbrosnahan via Instagram

Brosnahan went on to speak of response to gun violence in general, writing, “The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results. We have lost our minds.”

The actor concluded her post by sharing her sympathy for those directly impacted by Monday's tragedy.

“My heart is broken for families in Highland Park affected by today’s shooting,” she wrote.

CORRECTION (7/5/22 at 2:26 p.m.): Corrected the date of the event.