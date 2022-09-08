How Queen Elizabeth’s name lives on through her family members

As her regnal name suggests, Queen Elizabeth II wasn’t the first Elizabeth to ascend the British throne. There was another who famously had that honor more than 350 years before her.

But the late monarch, who died Thursday at 96, wasn’t named after Queen Elizabeth I or any other famed ruler before her.

Instead, she was named after her own mother, King George VI’s queen consort, Elizabeth Bowes-Lyon. And it’s a name she’s handed down to others, too.

While the world mourns the beloved royal, see how she lives on through generations of Elizabeths today.

The queen’s daughter

Princess Anne of Edinburgh

On Aug. 15, 1950, a year and a half before Elizabeth became queen, she and husband Prince Philip welcomed their second child and only daughter to the world — Anne Elizabeth Alice Louise, better known as Princess Anne.

If the princess were to ever ascend the throne herself, she could choose her middle name as her own regnal name and become Elizabeth III. But it’s highly unlikely that will ever happen.

While she is in the official line of succession, Princess Anne is in 16th place, far behind Prince Charles and his own children and grandchildren.

The queen’s granddaughters

Zara Tindall

Princess Anne did not pass any titles down to her children, but like her mother before her, she passed the name Elizabeth down to her own daughter, Zara Tindall.

Tindall, who was born Zara Anne Elizabeth Phillips on May 15, 1981, is an accomplished British equestrian and won a team silver at the 2012 London Olympic Games.

She is 20th in the line of succession.

Princess Beatrice of York

While Tindall was Queen Elizabeth’s first-born granddaughter, she isn’t the only granddaughter to carry on the name.

On Aug. 8, 1988, the queen’s second son, Prince Andrew, and his former wife, Sarah, Duchess of York, gave their eldest daughter the name Beatrice Elizabeth Mary.

Following the queen’s death, Princess Beatrice is 9th in the line of succession to the British throne.

Lady Louise Windsor

The queen’s youngest son, Prince Edward, and his wife, Sophie, Countess of Wessex, gave their only daughter the name Elizabeth upon her birth on Nov. 8, 2003, as well as several other names.

Lady Louise Alice Elizabeth Mary Mountbatten-Windsor is 15th in line to the throne.

The queen’s great-granddaughters

Princess Charlotte of Cambridge

As noted above, each of Queen Elizabeth’s children who went on to have daughters of their own handed down the name Elizabeth.

And it’s a namesake tradition that has continued on, as each of her grandchildren have extended it (in one form or another) to the youngest generation of royals — just as Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, did for their daughter Princess Charlotte.

Born Charlotte Elizabeth Diana on May 2, 2015, the princess is great-granddaughter of the late queen, granddaughter of the current king, and the closest female to the throne, as she's third in the line of succession.

Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, welcomed their daughter to the world on June 4, 2021, and while they honored the queen with her name, they didn’t name her Elizabeth — well, not exactly.

Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor inherited her great-grandmother’s nickname, rather than her real name. As NBC News royal commentator Daisy McAndrew once explained on TODAY, “Lilibet” became the late royal’s nickname when she was just a toddler “and couldn’t pronounce Elizabeth.” It was what her own grandparents, parents and husband called her.

The current Lilibet, whose parents call her Lili, is seventh in the line of succession.

Isla Phillips

While Peter Philips, the son of Princess Anne, and his ex-wife, Autumn Kelly, didn’t hand down the name Elizabeth to their first daughter, Savannah Anne Phillips, they did bestow it on their second daughter, who was born on March 29, 2012.

Isla Elizabeth Phillips is now 19th in the line of succession.

Lena Tindall

As a namesake herself, the aforementioned Zara Tindall, gave birth to daughter Lena Elizabeth Tindall on June, 18, 2018.

At 22nd in line, Lena, whose father is former rugby player Mike Tindall, is further from the throne than anyone else on this list.

Sienna Mapelli Mozzi

Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi was born Sept. 18, 2021. Her parents, Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, did not immediately share a photo of the royal baby, but little Sienna is already 10th in line to the throne.

And while she’s last on this list, it seems unlikely that she’ll be the last Elizabeth in the royal line.