Princess Eugenie subtly debuted a new tattoo during Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee events last week.

The 32-year-old royal was photographed with a black circular tattoo behind her left ear while attending the National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral in London on June 3.

Princess Eugenie at the National Service of Thanksgiving to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II at St Paul's Cathedral on June 3, 2022 in London, England. Max Mumby/Indigo / Getty Images

Eugenie wore an orange dress for the occasion, which she paired with a black fascinator. Her hair was curled and in a half-back style, which showed off the ink.

The Platinum Jubilee celebrated the monarch’s 70th year on the throne. The four-day celebration, which kicked off with the Trooping the Color parade, took place June 2 to June 5.

A closer look at Princess Eugenie's behind-the-ear tattoo. Max Mumby/Indigo / Getty Images

Eugenie also partook in the Big Jubilee Lunch and was at the Platinum Party concert that took place in front of Buckingham Palace.

During the Platinum Pageant on June 5, her 1-year-old son, August Brooksbank, made his first public appearance.

The toddler was seen on his mom’s lap, wearing a baby blue Union Jack sweater with a bib collar.

Princess Eugenie and son August Brooksbank at the Platinum Pageant on The Mall on June 5, 2022 in London, England. Max Mumby/Indigo / Getty Images

Eugenie shares August with husband Jack Brooksbank. The couple got married on Oct. 12, 2018. They welcomed their baby boy, their first child, in February 2021.

The royal celebrated her son’s first birthday by sharing photos of him on her Instagram and writing a sweet message.

“Happy 1st Birthday to our little hero Augie. You are such a special soul that brightens every room with your smile and wave. You have made us so very proud. We love you!” she wrote, adding blue heart emojis.