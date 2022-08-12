The People’s Princess had many celebrated style moments — and is still recognized as one of the greatest fashion influences of our time.
Diana Spencer, born in 1961, went on to marry the heir to the British throne (Prince Charles) and touched the hearts of people around the world with her personality, her humanitarian efforts and of course, her impeccable sense of personal style.
Her style transcends the decades she lived through as a royal, and some of her most influential outfits continue to inspire others. From her horseback riding/blazer look to her revenge dress, here are some pictures of Princess Diana that prove her sartorial influence lives on.
1983: Brisbane
Princess Diana truly epitomizes a princess in this darling Victor Edelstein dress. Accompanying her dress is a tiara, and matching sapphire earrings, necklace, bracelet and of course, her notable sapphire engagement ring, which she replaced post-divorce for an aquamarine bauble.
Prince William also proposed to Kate Middleton with the exact sapphire engagement ring Princess Diana once wore.Bangkok: 1988
In this look, Princess Diana sports a gorgeous cerulean belt (someone ring Miranda Priestly's line ASAP) with a flattering white skirt and a flutter-sleeved top. And if we know anything about Princess Di, it's that she'll be debuting her outfits with a classic kitten heel or pump to match.
James Bond movie premiere: 1985
Diana in a floor-length golden gown designed by Bruce Oldfield. Need we say more?
Birmingham Airport: 1984
If common people saw someone dressed on a plane like this in the 21st century, they might look on with confusion. But, of course, Diana was a royal, so there were to be no sweatpants on an airplane (or, anywhere, really) for her. Nevertheless, she looks prim and perfect in this long Catherine Walker red coat with black trimming and a hat to match.
Switzerland: 1988
Diana took après-ski to the next level with this glam wintery look.
New York: 1997
This photo, taken a mere two months before Princess Diana was killed in a car crash, exemplifies a perfect storm of royal, yet casual, glam. Her dress is by one of her most worn designers, Catherine Walker, and the shoes are Jimmy Choo.
Scotland: 1981
This photo, taken sometime before Princess Diana and Prince Charles were to be married, shows Diana's more casual side. Her printed sweater, the turtleneck and the pleated pants all are examples of trends that continue to recycle themselves through the years — further proving Princess Di was ahead of her time.
Windsor: 1983
Two words: sheep. sweater.
We're wondering not only how we could copy Princess Diana's look, but also Duchess of York Sarah Ferguson's. This image was taken at the Guard's Polo Club in Windsor.
Mallorca: 1988
Did Princess Diana start #hotgirlsummer unknowingly?
In this image, she wears a floral patterned strapless bikini, with a matching sarong for the bathing suit in her hand — and, to everyone's envy, is on a yacht in Mallorca.
Scotland, 1981
In this ever-so-chic look, Diana sports an orange tartan dress, complete with a "tammie" cap (a traditional Scottish-style hat.)
United Kingdom: 1984
What do you wear when a cruise line names a ship after you? Princess Diana, evidently, wore this stunning red coat, along with a matching hat, when she boarded the "Royal Princess," a P&O cruise line ship named after her. On her right wrist, she's wearing a charm bracelet — a jewelry trend that has continued to recycle itself over the last few decades.
The 'Revenge Dress,' London: 1994
Yes, this black off-the-shoulder dress with the sweetheart neckline looks unequivocally amazing on her — and for good reason. This dress is notoriously called "the revenge dress" due to the nature of the occasion: a dinner Princess Diana attended following the televised admission of adultery by her husband, Prince Charles.
Cannes Film Festival: 1987
For the Cannes Film Festival in 1987, Princess Diana wore a baby blue gown, also designed by Catherine Walker, paired with a matching baby blue silk chiffon stole.
London: 1988
Tenniswear aesthetics have skyrocketed in popularity in the last few years, from tennis skirts to shoes. Here, we see Princess Diana rocking her own sportswear, including a pair of classic, white leather Reeboks.
Italy: 1995
Oh, to be Princess Diana in Italy wearing a white Versace dress and kitten heels to match. We also love her clutch purse juxtaposed with her posh red nails.
Highgrove House: 1986
Diana frequented her country house in Highgrove with Prince Charles, although she reportedly compared being there with him to "prison." On this visit, she's wearing a pair of pink gingham pants (a pattern that's very trendy at the moment) and a hot pink matching sweater (or, jumper, as they might say in the U.K.)
Guard's Polo Club: 1988
There are a few of Princess Diana's outfits that are in constant circulation on the internet, due in part to their unachievably casual vibe. This outfit is one of them. The Princess' crewneck paired with a blazer and ball cap already creates an impossible standard of casual chic — but by pairing it with straight-leg denim jeans and brown boots, she takes it to the next level.
London: 1995
Remember when we referenced the aforementioned Princess Diana unattainably casual outfits? This is one of the other ones.
This, perhaps, is one of Princess Diana's most legendary looks. Women across the globe continue to emulate this exact look, even going as far as to call the combination of bike shorts and an oversized sweatshirt the "Princess Diana gym look" when referencing it.
And, for some history behind the look: this photo was taken the morning before Princess Diana was set to give a televised interview (that was expected to be quite controversial) about Prince Charles and their marriage in November 1995.
Buckingham Palace: 1981
Last, but most certainly not least: Princess Diana's romantic wedding dress, designed by David and Elizabeth Emmanuel. She also wears the Spencer family tiara as an homage to her roots.