Princess Charlotte — and her cute facial expressions — joined her parents at Commonwealth Games

Princess Charlotte is not ready to cede the cuteness crown to her little brother, Prince Louis, just yet.

The 7-year-old royal had a full array of adorable expressions on display Tuesday when she joined her parents, Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, to watch swimming at the Commonwealth Games at the Sandwell Aquatics Centre in Smethwick.

Princess Charlotte was in awe of the swimmers at the Commonwealth Games on Tuesday. Chris Jackson / POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Charlotte, the middle of the couple’s three children, could be seen giving a thumbs-up approval of the action to her parents, and looking on in wonder as the swimmers went through their heats.

The Commonwealth Games is an international event running from July 28 to Aug. 7 in Birmingham, England, featuring teams from all over the world competing in a host of different sports.

Charlotte had fun cheering on the swimmers with Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge. Jacob King / PA Images via Getty Images

She also stuck out her tongue at one point, made a cringey face and gave a big smile.

Cheeky! Jacob King / PA Images via Getty Images

It was reminiscent of her younger brother, Louis, 4, stealing the show in June on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during the Trooping the Color parade in honor of his great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.

Our favorite spectator. Zac Goodwin / PA Images via Getty Images

Louis' animated reactions to planes flying overhead and his bored expression as the parade dragged on drew smiles from royal fans and parents of young children alike.

This has been a big sports week for the family, as Charlotte spent Sunday cheering on England's women's national soccer team as it won its first major tournament in thrilling fashion. Charlotte wished the Lionesses good luck ahead of the match in a rare video with her dad.

The winning trophy was presented to the team by William, a huge soccer fan and the president of England's Football Association, in front of nearly 90,000 roaring fans at London's Wembley Stadium.