Prince Harry and Meghan Markle share a kiss at the Invictus Games

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's love was on full display at the 2022 Invictus Games.

The couple, who traveled to the Netherlands for the multi-day sporting competition, treated the audience to a sweet moment of affection during the opening ceremony on Saturday.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex on stage during the Invictus Games The Hague 2020 Opening Ceremony at Zuiderpark on April 16, 2022 in The Hague, Netherlands. Chris Jackson / Getty Images

Dressed in a white off-the-shoulder ruched top and blue pants, the duchess looked stunning and elegant, while the duke appeared dapper in his sleek gray suit.

While on stage, the couple took a break from their duties to share a loving kiss as they held hands. The crowd also appeared to cheer them on during the romantic moment.

Audience members clapped and smiled as Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, shared a kiss. Joern Pollex / Getty Images

During the opening ceremony, the duke and duchess honored all athletes participating in the competition, which Prince Harry started in 2014 to celebrate wounded and injured service members and veterans.

They also sent extra love to the team from Ukraine.

“For each team, my husband and I both recognize it’s been a lot to get here, both physically and emotionally, not least of which for the Ukraine team, whom we are all standing with,” the former Meghan Markle said.

Prince Harry echoed his wife’s sentiments during his speech.

“Your bravery in choosing to come and being here tonight can not be overstated,” he said.

The duke also spoke about how his son, Archie, who turns 3 next month, has many career goals.

“When I talk to my son Archie about what he wants to be when he grows up, some days it’s an astronaut, other days, it’s a pilot — a helicopter pilot obviously,” the proud dad said, referring to his own experience as an Apache helicopter pilot.

The duke added that he will be happy no matter what career his son pursues.

“But what I remind him is that no matter what you want to be when you grow up, it’s your character that matters most, and nothing would make his mum and me prouder than to see him have the character of what we see before us today,” he said.

On Friday, the couple attended a welcome reception for the Invictus Games, which marked their first public appearance in Europe since stepping down as senior royals in 2020.

Before traveling to the Netherlands, the duke and duchess also visited Queen Elizabeth II, which marks the first time they have visited the queen together in two years.