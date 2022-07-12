Watch Prince Harry interview Olympian Chloe Kim about mental health in new film

Two-time Olympic gold medalist Chloe Kim knows it is royally important to focus on her mental health.

The snowboarder, 22, sat down with Prince Harry to talk about how vital her mental health is to help her compete in the new film “Transform With Mental Fitness," hosted by the human transformation company BetterUp, which the Duke of Sussex serves as chief impact officer.

“How would you describe the relationship between the mind and the body when it comes to operating at peak performance?” Harry asked in a clip that aired exclusively Tuesday on TODAY.

“It would be unrealistic for me to expect to go out there and land an amazing run, learn a new trick if I wasn’t feeling good mentally,” Kim replied.

“And I can’t expect myself to perform at my peak when I’m doubting myself and I’m feeling negative emotions. If I’m not feeling good mentally, then it will jeopardize my physical health and they go hand in hand. And, so, for the past couple years I’ve just been prioritizing that, listening to my body and I’m in such a better place.”

“In this exclusive clip on TODAY, Prince Harry sits down with professional snowboarder and record-setting Olympic gold medalist Chloe Kim to discuss the topic of Mental Fitness — a proactive approach to mental health,” the company said in a statement. “Chloe shares her journey in prioritizing her mental wellbeing, performance, and growth in her career.”

Prince Harry and Chloe Kim had a frank conversation about the importance of mental health. YouTube

Harry has been a vocal supporter of mental health and Kim has been open about her struggles.

In January before the Winter Olympics, she talked about being overwhelmed by the level of fame she achieved while still being a teenager, getting picked on by teammates and breaking her ankle during 2019’s U.S. Open.

“I was so burnt out, I just couldn’t do it anymore,” she told Time. “I felt a little lost. I was in a pretty low, dark place.”

She also contemplated not returning to this year’s Winter Olympics after competing for the first time in 2018.

“I kind of got scared. I got really bad anxiety and I was like, ‘OK, maybe I can’t do that again because I just don’t know if I can handle it,” she told TODAY’s Savannah Guthrie in February.

Handle it she did, though, winning gold in the women’s halfpipe.

In April, she announced she was stepping away from competing in the sport that made her a star in order to clear her head.

“I will be taking a full season off of competition ... just for my mental health,” Kim told told Cheddar News. “(I) just want to kind of reset and don’t want to get right back into it after a fun, but draining, year... I just want to enjoy this moment, take it all in and get back to it when I’m ready.”