Prince Charles had ‘emotional’ first meeting with granddaughter Lilibet

It finally happened: Prince Charles met Lilibet.

When Prince Harry and the former Meghan Markle visited the U.K. for Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee earlier this month, the couple kept their children — Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1 — out of the spotlight.

But they didn’t keep them away from their royal relations.

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, with their family. Alexi Lubomirski / Courtesy Archewell Foundation

According to a royal source who spoke at a briefing attended by the Press Agency, Britain’s national news agency, the children had a “very emotional” meeting with their grandfather, the Prince of Wales, and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall — a first for little Lilibet.

“It was fantastic to see them," the source said of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's family. "It was wonderful to have them back in Britain."

California-born Lilibet, unlike big brother Archie, had never been to Britain before.

“The prince and the duchess were absolutely thrilled to see them," the source continued in comments confirmed by NBC News with Clarence House. "The prince, of course, hasn’t seen his grandson Archie for a bit of time and so it was very, very, very special to have some time with him. He hadn’t met Lili, his granddaughter, and so to meet her was very emotional, a very, very wonderful thing.”

There's still no official confirmation on whether Lilibet had a chance to meet her namesake during the rare family trip.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex named their daughter after the sweet nickname Queen Elizabeth went by as a child, which was also the name her late husband, Prince Philip, called her.

While the British public celebrated the monarch for her 70 years on the throne with the Platinum Jubilee, Lilibet had a celebration of her own in Britain, too.

Harry and Meghan marked her first birthday at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor, not far from the site of their 2018 wedding.