See President Joe Biden and wife Jill’s vintage beach photo for Valentine’s Day

President Joe Biden shared a sweet throwback picture along with a lovely message to first lady Jill Biden in honor of Valentine’s Day.

On Monday, the president’s official Instagram account posted a photo of the couple, who have been married since 1977, sitting close together on a beach.

“You’re the love of my life and the life of my love, Jilly,” the caption said. “Happy Valentine’s Day.”

A few hours later, the POTUS account also uploaded a short video of cute interactions between the pair during their time at the White House. In some of the clips, the president and first lady are holding hands, embracing and smiling for photos.

One adorable moment shows Biden handing his wife a bouquet of flowers and a gift.

The video, which features the song “Simply the Best” by husband-wife duo The Hound + The Fox, ends with the couple looking up at a fireworks display before the message “Happy Valentine’s Day” appears.

Jill Biden’s special Valentine’s Day message was posted on the first lady's Instagram page. Next to a picture of decorations on the North Lawn of the White House, she wrote in the caption, “‘Three things shall last forever — faith, hope, and love — and the greatest of these is love.’ 1 Corinthians 13:13.”

The wooden art pieces resembled the Bidens’ new pets, puppy Commander and cat Willow.

She concluded the caption with, “From our family to yours: Happy Valentine’s Day!” with a heart, paw print and cat emoji.

NBC News White House correspondent Kelly O’Donnell shared more photos of the display on Twitter.

There is also other Valentine’s Day artwork inside the East Wing of the White House. Large hearts with the words “hope,” “love” and “healing” were placed next to streamers of colorful hearts that hung from the ceiling with messages like peace, kindness and family.

The East Wing landing is decorated for Valentine's Day on Feb. 11, 2022, at the White House. Erin Scott / White House

The 42 “heart-work” designs were created by the second-grade classes of the Washington, D.C., 2021 Teacher of the Year, Alejandro Diasgranados of Aiton Elementary School.

The East Wing landing is decorated for Valentine's Day on Feb. 11, 2022, at the White House. Erin Scott / White House

Twenty of Diasgranados students are expected to visit the White House today and tour the State Floor.