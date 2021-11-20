IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Pete Davidson's 'SNL' co-stars react to his budding romance with Kim Kardashian West

Earlier this week, "Saturday Night Live" stars Bowen Yang, Kenan Thompson and Chris Redd were grilled on the hot topic.
TODAY has not confirmed their relationship, but new photos have surfaced that seem to suggest that the seemingly unlikely couple are indeed more than just friends.
By Alexander Kacala

Pete Davidson's "Saturday Night Live" family seem to be fully supporting his blossoming romance with Kim Kardashian West.

Bowen Yang, Kenan Thompson and Chris Redd were all grilled on the hot topic by People at the American Museum of Natural History's gala in New York City on Thursday night.

Chris Redd, Michael Che, Kenan Thompson and Bowen Yang attend the American Museum of Natural History Gala 2021 on Nov. 18, 2021 in New York City.Theo Wargo / Getty Images for American Museum

“Pete and Kim? Damn, Pete. Damn!” Redd said. “I hope they’re happy. They’re wearing matching outfits so I think they’re on their way. (At least) that’s what Instagram told me.”

Yang said, “I don’t know what the nature of the friendship is, but it seems like they’re having a good time hanging out."

“I mean, you’ve got to be happy for love, I guess. If it’s love! They look like they’re having a good time,” said Kenan Thompson, who called Davidson his “little brother” and added, “I’m always happy when he’s happy.”

The 28-year-old "SNL" star has been linked with the 41-year-old reality star for the past few weeks. TODAY has not confirmed their relationship, but new photos have surfaced that seem to suggest that the seemingly unlikely couple are indeed more than just friends.

