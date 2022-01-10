Pete Davidson shares how Bob Saget helped him through ‘some rough mental health stuff’

Pete Davidson is remembering Bob Saget for his kindhearted nature and efforts to help him.

Saget died Sunday at the age of 65 and the “Saturday Night Live” star mourned his death with a moving post he shared on the social channels of “SNL” writer Dave Sirus.

“Just wanted you guys to know that Bob Saget was one of the nicest men on the planet,” he began.

“When I was younger and several times throughout our friendship he helped me get through some rough mental health stuff. He stayed on the phone with my mom for hours trying to help in anyway he can — connecting us with doctors and new things we can try. He would check in on me and make sure I was okay.”

Davidson said he is grateful for the former “Full House” star.

“I love you Bob it was an honor to know you,” he wrote. “Thank you for your kindness and friendship. My condolences to the family.”

While Davidson didn’t offer specifics about what Saget told him or his mother, he has discussed his mental health before.

“I’m always depressed, all the time. I have to constantly bring myself out of it,” he told Charlamagne Tha God in a YouTube interview in 2020. “I wake up depressed, but now I know my steps. I have to go outside and be in sun for a little bit, or go for a walk. It’s all just programming yourself to trick your brain.”

Saget was found dead Sunday in a Florida hotel room, hours after he had performed standup comedy. His surprising death sparked reactions from John Stamos, Candace Cameron Bure, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, Dave Coulier and Andrea Barber.

Saget left behind wife Kelly Rizzo and his three daughters from his first marriage to Sherri Kramer, Aubrey, Lara and Jennifer.

“We are devastated to confirm that our beloved Bob passed away today,” his family said in a statement to TODAY. “He was everything to us and we want you to know how much he loved his fans, performing live and bringing people from all walks of life together with laughter.

“Though we ask for privacy at this time, we invite you to join us in remembering the love and laughter that Bob brought to the world.”

