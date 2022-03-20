Pete Davidson shares behind-the-scenes look at his ‘wild’ boys night with Scott Disick

It looks like Pete Davidson has forged a friendship with Kourtney Kardashian’s ex, Scott Disick.

Davidson took over Disick’s Instagram stories overnight, posting a story early Sunday morning that showed a behind-the-scenes look at one of their hangouts.

The “Saturday Night Live” star took a short video, panning the camera around the room as the movie “The King of Comedy” played in the background. In the clip, Disick and two other men appeared to be sleeping in their respective seats, caught in the act by Davidson.

At the end of the clip, Davidson, 28, revealed that he was the cameraman, turning the camera on himself to make a funny face.

“Boyz night was wild,” Davidson wrote on the video, adding four bed emojis.

Davidson and Kim Kardashian have been linked since last October after the two shared a kiss during the reality star’s hosting gig on “SNL” and were photographed holding hands weeks later on Halloween weekend. In the months since, the two have been relatively quiet about their relationship status, despite being photographed on multiple occasions.

This is Kardashian’s first relationship since she filed for divorce from Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, in February 2021 after nearly seven years of marriage. They share four children together: North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2.

Earlier this month, Kardashian, 41, spoke about Davidson and their relationship for the first time during a recent interview with Variety. The entrepreneur didn’t divulge many details, but she did confirm that the “King of Staten Island” star will not be making an appearance in her family’s upcoming Hulu show, “The Kardashians.”

“I have not filmed with him. And I’m not opposed to it. It’s just not what he does,” she said. “But if there was an event happening and he was there, he wouldn’t tell the cameras to get away.”

Even though the comedian won’t be making a cameo on the show, Kardashian did tease that some questions surrounding their relationship will be revealed, including how they met and “who reached out to who and how it happened and all the details that everyone wants to know.”

Just days after the story came out, the couple went Instagram official after Kim posted a series of photos on Instagram, including multiple shots with Davidson included.

In recent weeks, Kardashian has been more open about her relationship with Davidson, even opening up during a taping of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” last week about going public with their relationship and some of the tattoos that the comedian has gotten for her so far.

“I have the cutest pictures of us and I want to be like, ‘Oh, my God, we’re so cute,’” she explained. “But then I’m like, you know, ‘Don’t be so desperate. Don’t be posting so much, just give a glimpse.’ I don’t know what the right thing to do is. Like, I haven’t dated in since before Instagram existed. Yeah, I don’t know what the rules are.”

Davidson, who is well known for his array of tattoos which he began removing last year, even marked their relationship with a few special tattoos for Kardashian including one that says “My girl is a lawyer” as well as a branding of Kardashian’s name on his chest.