Pete Davidson is back on Instagram — and only follows 2 people 

Pete Davidson is back on Instagram.

"The Saturday Night Live" comedian rejoined the social media platform on Wednesday under the account @pmd.

As of now, Davidson is only following two people: Girlfriend Kim Kardashian West and actor Sebastian Stan. Despite that, the star has already accumulated hundreds of thousands of followers.

Pete Davidson rejoins Instagram after he quit the social media site following insulting posts from girlfriend Kim Kardashian's ex-husband, Kanye West. pmd / Instagram

Davidson has yet to share any posts on the new, verified account.

This is the fourth time that Davidson has rejoined Instagram since he first left the social media site in 2018. At the time, the "Saturday Night Live" star posted a concerning message shortly before deleting his account.

His other returns to the social media site were brief and coincided with press tours for projects he worked on, according to E! News.

Davidson's return to Instagram comes after a series of attacks posted by Kanye West, known now as Ye. Kardashian and Ye were marreid for seven years and welcomed four children before the reality TV icon filed for divorce in 2021.

In recent days, West shared several messages about Davidson, though those posts were deleted shortly after being shared. West has now followed Davidson on his new account.

Throughout West's posting, Davidson has not publicly responded to the rapper.

Related: