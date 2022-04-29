Pete Davidson supports girlfriend Kim Kardashian at Blac Chyna defamation trial

Pete Davidson is standing at Kim Kardashian's side as the famous family faces a defamation trial brought by Blac Chyna, the former fiancée of Rob Kardashian.

The lawsuit focuses on claims from Chyna, whose real name is Angela White. The rapper, who shares her only child with Rob Kardashian, is suing the reality TV stars for $100 million, alleging that they destroyed her television career by defaming her and interfering with her contracts and business dealings. Chyna is also suing Rob Kardashian in a separate trial.

During the current trial, Kris Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian have taken the stand to testify, talking candidly about the allegedly abusive relationship between Rob Kardashian and Chyna.

On Thursday, Davidson was in the audience to support his girlfriend and her family as lawyers presented their closing arguments.

In this courtroom artist sketch, Khloe Kardashian, from left, Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kris Jenner sit in court in Los Angeles, Tuesday, April 19, 2022. Bill Robles via AP

Davidson was first spotted in the courtroom on Thursday afternoon. He remained seated in the back of the courtroom alongside a Kardashian security guard, wearing a black long-sleeved shirt.

During the afternoon, he was greeted by Kris and Kylie Jenner as they left the courtroom. Both were spotted embracing Kim's new boyfriend, and the group exchanged smiles before the Jenners left the courtroom.

After closing statements wrapped and the jurors proceeded into the jury room to deliberate, trial watchers were informed that they could depart for the night. Kim, Khloe and Davidson quickly disappeared amid the frenzy.

It's not the first time Davidson has been spotted with the Kardashian family. After he and Kim made their relationship Instagram-official on March 11, Davidson posted photos of a "wild" night with Scott Disick, the ex-fiancé of Kourtney Kardashian.

In April, NBC4 reported that Davidson supported Kim at the red carpet premiere of "The Kardashians," a new reality show starring the family. However, Kim said that her boyfriend won't be appearing on the new show.

She recently opened up to TODAY's Hoda Kotb about the new relationship, her first time dating since filing for divorce from Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, with whom she shares four children.

“I think that, you know, sometimes things happen when you just least expect it. It was the last thing that I was really planning on,” the star said during an interview for Hoda’s “Making Space” podcast.

“And so when it did happen, we were kind of, like, ‘Oh, my God, I wasn’t planning on this And this isn’t even what I was thinking of,’ and it just makes it that much sweeter and so much more fun,” she said.

