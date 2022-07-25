Paul Sorvino, 'Goodfellas' star, dies at 83

Paul Sorvino, who starred in the classic Hollywood film “Goodfellas,” has died. He was 83.

Sorvino’s publicist Roger Neal confirmed the actor’s death in a statement obtained by TODAY.

The statement said that Sorvino died Monday, with his wife, Dee Dee Sorvino, by his side.

“Sorvino passed from natural causes and had dealt with health issues over the past few years,” the statement read.

Neal also shared a message from Dee Dee Sorvino, an Emmy-winning television personality who married the actor in 2014.

“Our hearts are broken, there will never be another Paul Sorvino, he was the love of my life, and one of the greatest performers to ever grace the screen and stage,” she said.

Born in Brooklyn, New York, on April 13, 1939, Sorvino began his career as a copywriter for an ad agency before attending the American Musical and Dramatic Academy.

In 1964, Sorvino made his Broadway debut in the musical “Bajour.” He shifted his focus to the silver screen and went on to appear in his first film, “Where’s Poppa?,” in 1970. He also starred alongside Al Pacino in “The Panic in Needle Park.”

He landed a Tony nomination for his leading role as Phil Romano in Jason Miller’s Broadway play “That Championship Season” in 1973. Almost 10 years later, he reprised the character for the film adaptation of the play.

During his career, Sorvino appeared in multiple critically acclaimed movies and television shows, but he was widely known for his role in “Goodfellas.” He portrayed mobster Paul Cicero, also known as “Big Paulie.”

Some of his other acting credits include “Nixon,” “Dick Tracy,” “Law & Order” and, more recently, “Godfather of Harlem.”

(L-R) "Goodfellas" stars Ray Liotta, Robert De Niro, Paul Sorvino and Joe Pesci. Liotta died in May at age 67. Dirck Halstead / Getty Images

Sorvino is survived by his wife, his three children Mira, Amanda, and Michael, and his five grandchildren.

Shortly after the news of his death was announced, Mira Sorvino, an Academy Award-winning actor who starred in “Mighty Aphrodite,” simply uploaded a black square on her Instagram page.

"My father the great Paul Sorvino has passed," Mira Sorvino wrote on Twitter. "My heart is rent asunder- a life of love and joy and wisdom with him is over. He was the most wonderful father. I love him so much. I’m sending you love in the stars Dad as you ascend."