Paris Hilton reveals the best celebrity house party she ever attended

Paris Hilton has been to a lot of parties in her time, but one celebration stands out among the rest.

“Puffy’s 50th birthday,” the entrepreneur and TV personality, 40, answered without any hesitation when Ellen DeGeneres asked her about the best party she’d ever been to. “It was so sick. Epic.”

The milestone birthday bash of Sean “Diddy” Combs, aka Puffy, definitely seemed like a larger-than-life affair, with guests including Beyoncé, Kim Kardashian West, Leonardo DiCaprio, Pharrell, Cardi B and many more.

Carter Reum and Paris Hilton at Combs' 50th birthday celebration. Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Sean Combs

Hilton attended the party in a stunning, beaded gold dress, accompanied by her now-husband, Carter Reum.

Hilton and Combs have been friends for years. She attended his surprise 35th birthday party in New York City in 2004. Johnny Nunez / WireImage

The reality star and DJ answered a slew of rapid-fire questions on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” as part of a game called “Paris Blanking Hilton.”

Asked about her first celebrity crush, she revealed she once had eyes for Luke Perry when he played Dylan McKay in “Beverly Hills, 90210.”

She clarified to DeGeneres that she never dated Perry in real life, though, because she “was, like, 12.”

Hilton continued to display her deadpan humor as she talked about the strangest product she was ever asked to endorse.

“Canned beans,” she said. “When I was in Mexico, some food company offered that to me, and I was like … it didn’t fit the brand.”

Hilton also opened up about strategies she has used to avoid the paparazzi over the years, including disguising herself with wigs.

“Sometimes I would send my friend out in a blond wig with big sunglasses and, like, a tracksuit and they’d run in the car, and then I’d go out a back way in a brown wig,” she said.

She added that she has “hundreds” of wigs, and for her disguises, she sticks to natural looks.

“I won’t wear, like, a pink one or something because that’s too obvious,” she said. “I’d wear, like, black or red.”

Hilton has been giving fans an intimate look at her life in her new series on Peacock, “Paris in Love,” which follows her preparations for her wedding to Reum. (Peacock is part of TODAY’s parent company, NBCUniversal.)

She and Reum tied the knot in November 2021 after announcing their engagement earlier that year.