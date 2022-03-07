Paris Hilton posts glam throwback photo with great-aunt Elizabeth Taylor

Paris Hilton recently paid tribute to a late Hollywood legend who also happened to have a family connection to the socialite and reality TV star — her “iconic” great-aunt Elizabeth Taylor.

On Friday, Hilton honored Taylor by sharing a sweet throwback photo of herself alongside the actor and activist.

The photo, which also features the heiress's father, Richard Hilton, reveals a young Paris Hilton smiling next to the always glamorous Taylor.

“As the icon Elizabeth Taylor once said, ‘It’s all about hope, kindness and a connection with one another.’ ✨🥰💎 #FBF #Iconic 💫👑,” the caption read.

As for the 41-year-old's connection to Taylor, it's a relation came via a marriage that ended long before she was even born.

Actor Elizabeth Taylor and her first husband, Conrad Hilton Jr., in a limousine headed to their wedding reception in 1950. Bettmann Archive

While Taylor was known for her many nuptials, including two trips down the aisle with frequent co-star Richard Burton, her first time tying the knot was to Conrad Hilton Jr., Paris Hilton's great-uncle, in 1950.

It was a brief marriage that ended just one year later, but it forged a lasting bond between Taylor and the Hilton family.

After learning of the "Cleopatra" star's death, in 2011, at the age of 79, the "Paris in Love" star shared a tweet about the woman who meant so much to her.

“So sad to hear about Elizabeth Taylor," she wrote. "She was so beautiful, such an inspiration and an icon. She was an amazing humanitarian and brought smiles to everyone around the world. She was always so sweet to me and I will really miss her."