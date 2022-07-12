‘Criminal Minds’ star Paget Brewster refuses to dye hair, embraces going gray

Paget Brewster is embracing her naturally gray hair.

The "Criminal Minds" star, 53, tweeted a photo of herself on Monday showing off her long brown hair streaked with gray strands. In her caption, she explained that she's decided to say "no thanks" to covering up her natural color.

"I like my grey hair. I have felt pressure to dye it, pretend to be 35 again, no thanks," wrote Brewster.

Brewster used the topic of gray hair to make a bigger point about kindness.

"We all have huge issues to address, I know. This is one small battle. But I think all of us have small personal battles," she continued, adding, "Let’s start by being kind to each other, even when we disagree. Please."

In the comments, "Yellowjackets" star Melanie Lynskey thanked Brewster for her candor.

"As someone who is also not doing anything to pretend I’m not my actual age, I very much appreciate you," Lynskey wrote. "I hope that a few of us making these little decisions add up to some actual change happening in terms of women’s body image."

"Also your hair is glorious," she added.

Chiming in on the thread, fans of both actors let them know they were "amazing" and "beautiful" just as they were.

"You are both amazing and talented. Thank you for both being beautifully yourselves. There is nothing better than that. You example does not go unnoticed. I admire you both immensely," one Twitter user wrote.

Another commented on how refreshing it was to see "real, beautiful, strong women ... look their age," and thanked them both.

Recently, several other Hollywood stars have foregone the dye and embraced the gray.

Andie MacDowell, 64, and Jodie Foster, 59, both showed off their natural hair at the 74th Cannes Film Festival in July 2021.

Subtle gray strands framed Foster's face at the premiere of "Annette," matching the hairstyle of her wife, Alexandra Hedison, who sported a salt-and-pepper look.

Jodie Foster let her gray hair frame her face at the premiere of "Annette" during the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival in July 2021. Marc Piasecki / FilmMagic / Getty Images

Meanwhile, MacDowell rocked a mane of gorgeous silver curls when while walking the red carpet at the premiere of “Tout S’est Bien Passe (Everything Went Fine)."

The "Groundhog Day" star previously opened up on "The Drew Barrymore Show" in February 2021 about how she decided to grow out her gray hair during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The actor and writer explained that her daughters, Margaret and Rainey Qualley, flipped for her new "silver fox" look and deemed it "badass."

Andie Macdowell rocked silver curls at the premiere of "Tout S'est Bien Passe (Everything Went Fine)" during the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival in July 2021. Dominique Charriau / WireImage / Getty Images

“I wasn’t coloring my hair ... and then you could see my roots, and my daughters kept telling me that I looked badass. And the idea that I could look badass really appealed to me,” she said.

“So I went for it and I’m enjoying it," she added.

Former "Mom" star Allison Janney wore her hair in a short silver cut during a virtual visit to “The Tonight Show” in April 2021. The Emmy winner, 62, explained to host Jimmy Fallon that she'd worn a colored wig on "Mom" since the first day of shooting.

Two months before, Janney told Ellen DeGeneres on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" that, like MacDowell, she decided to go au naturel with her hair color during the pandemic.

“My natural color started growing in — which is gray. And then I thought, you know, I’ve always wanted to cut it off and do a Helen Mirren thing. I just wanted to try it," Janney said.

She added, “I just get very brave with my hair.”

"Sister, Sister” star Tia Mowry is also on the list of celebrities who let her gray grow out during the pandemic. In August 2020, Mowry, 44, posted a gorgeous selfie showing off her gray curls.

She captioned it, "This is me."

Sarah Jessica Parker, speaking to “Allure,” added to the discourse by saying she should not be considered “brave” for having gray hair, after photos of her hairdo went viral.

“It became months and months of conversation about how brave I am for having gray hair,” Parker said. “I was like, please please applaud someone else’s courage on something!”

“I don’t think there’s a right or a wrong way to have a relationship with aging, living, time spent on earth,” the Emmy-winning actor continued. “But mine is that there are a million things I want to do with my free time, and none of them have to do with preserving [what I look like] now, or trying to get back to 15 years ago.”