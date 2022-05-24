Oprah reveals the sweet nickname she wants Gayle King’s grandson to call her

Oprah Winfrey couldn't be more excited about best friend Gayle King's first grandchild, Luca — who she calls the "cutest baby on Earth.”

The media mogul, 68, told Ellen DeGeneres on Tuesday's episode of DeGeneres' namesake talk show the sweet nickname she'd like eight-month-old Luca to call her as soon as he starts speaking: Auntie O.

To make it happen, Oprah said she's been teaching Luca how to say the nickname.

"Every time I see the baby, I'm like, "O, O, O," she said, opening her mouth animatedly. "Auntie O. It's so easy to say. Auntie Ohhh."

Winfrey also shared a giggle about what King wants Luca to call her.

"Gaia," Winfrey said while looking slightly annoyed. "Which means Mother Earth."

"I say, 'You're not Mother Earth,'" she continued. "You're not mother of the earth. You're just one grandmother. '"

The talk show host legend added that Luca will most likely come up with his own nicknames, as she explained to King.

"The real truth is ... babies decide for themselves what they want to call you," she said.

Luca, the son of Gayle’s daughter Kirby Bumpus and her husband Virgil Miller, was born in September of last year. Oprah met him for the first time in December, over the Christmas holidays.

She celebrated the milestone by sharing a sweet video of the event on Instagram.

In the upbeat clip, Winfrey stands alongside her longtime companion, Stedman Graham, 71, and her daughter-girls from her school in South Africa. Together, they sing “The Circle of Life" from "The Lion King" as Luca's parents, who tied the knot in 2020, carry him up Winfrey's front steps to meet her.

“I know you’ve been waiting,” Winfrey coos as she kisses Luca's tiny hand. “You’ve been waiting to see me. I’ve been waiting to see you.”

Only Grandma — or should we say "Gaia" — Gayle was missing from the festivities. Winfrey explained in her caption that the CBS News journalist, 67, hadn't yet met the strict COVID protocols she observes in her home.

“Everyone who is spending Christmas at my house has to be vaccinated, boosted, tested, and quarantined,” Winfrey wrote in the caption. “Stedman calls it ‘The Policy’ cause I’m that serious about it.”

“This was release day for our bubble and we knew we had to throw a welcome celebration for Baby Luca, who none of us had met yet!” she continued, adding, “Missed his grandma ... but she’ll join us once she completes the policy!”