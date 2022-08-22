Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles address ‘hateful energy’ among some of his online fans

Notoriously private couple Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde have weighed in on how they feel about certain corners of Styles' fan base.

More specifically, Wilde has responded to what she called the "toxic negativity" some of the singer's fans have directed toward their relationship, saying she believes the majority of Styles' fans are "deeply loving people."

"What I don’t understand about the cruelty you’re referencing is that that kind of toxic negativity is the antithesis of Harry, and everything he puts out there," Wilde told Rolling Stone. "I don’t personally believe the hateful energy defines his fan base at all. The majority of them are true champions of kindness."

Styles, 28, told Rolling Stone that while he isn't very active on social media, he's aware of how some of his fans are treating the people closest to him — even calling Twitter "a s---storm of people trying to be awful to people."

"That obviously doesn’t make me feel good," Styles said.

"It’s obviously a difficult feeling to feel like being close to me means you’re at the ransom of a corner of Twitter or something," he continued. "I just wanted to sing. I didn’t want to get into it if I was going to hurt people like that."

Wilde and Styles have been private in sharing details about their relationship. Neil Mockford / GC Images

The "As It Was" singer also explained how "other people blur the lines for you" when it comes to boundaries he's attempted to draw between his personal and professional lives.

"Can you imagine,” Styles told Rolling Stone, "going on a second date with someone and being like, 'OK, there's this corner of the thing, and they’re going to say this, and it’s going to be really crazy, and they’re going to be really mean, and it’s not real. ... But anyway, what do you want to eat?'"

Styles and Wilde, 38, met while filming "Don't Worry Darling," an upcoming thriller that Wilde directed. Styles stars alongside Florence Pugh in the film, which is set to hit theaters Sept. 23.

Styles and Wilde's relationship made headlines when they were seen holding hands at a wedding in January 2021, leading some fans to attack the couple's 10-year age gap and criticize the power dynamic between directors and actors. Other fans accused Wilde of "stealing" Styles from them and said she should be "ashamed."

Styles told Rolling Stone he's thinking about his future, which professionally includes a break from touring at some point once he finishes a series of dates that include residencies in New York; Austin, Texas; Chicago; and Los Angeles this year — though he noted that he's "always writing" new music.

On the personal side, he shared he's thinking about what it would be like to have children one day. Wilde has two children, 8-year-old Otis and 5-year-old Daisy, with former partner Jason Sudeikis.

"Well, if I have kids at some point, I will encourage them to be themselves and be vulnerable and share," Styles said.