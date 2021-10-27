IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Shop Steals & Deals bestsellers up to 87% off — cashmere, facial brushes, more

Olivia Rodrigo reveals curious gift President Biden gave her during White House visit

The pop sensation says the odd present is still in her house.

Olivia Rodrigo partners with the White House to promote vaccines

July 14, 202125:49
/ Source: TODAY
By Drew Weisholtz

When the biggest pop star in the world visits the leader of the free world, you’d better believe she’ll get a present, even if it doesn’t totally make sense.

On Wednesday’s episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” Olivia Rodrigo says President Biden gave her a few gifts when she went to the White House last summer to encourage young people to get vaccinated.

Kimmel pointed to a picture of the “Drivers License” singer and Biden wearing sunglasses and asked where she got the shades, prompting her to reveal what presents she received from the president.

“He gave me a few gifts. He gave me those. He gave me some M&Ms and he also gave me a shoehorn, which was strange,” Rodrigo said.

“It had the presidential emblem on it. I’m serious. It’s in my house,” she said.

“Well, if you ever thought Joe Biden was too old to be president, now we know he is,” Kimmel joked.

Kimmel asked if she pretended to be interested in the shoehorn.

“I didn’t see it when he gave it to me," she said. "It was, like, in a bag and I opened it up and I was, like, ‘Ahh! That’s so cool.’”

In July, Rodrigo went to the White House and appeared in a video with Dr. Anthony Fauci encouraging people to get vaccinated.

“The sooner all of us get vaccines, the sooner we can hang out with our friends and sing songs and all of the fun things,” Rodrigo said, presumably not referring to using a shoehorn to get on your sneakers so you can go out and have a good time.

Related:

Olivia Rodrigo and Dr. Fauci co-star in vaccine video

July 16, 202101:10
Drew Weisholtz

Drew Weisholtz is a reporter for TODAY Digital, focusing on pop culture, nostalgia and trending stories. He has seen every episode of “Saved by the Bell” at least 50 times, longs to perfect the crane kick from “The Karate Kid” and performs stand-up comedy, while also cheering on the New York Yankees and New York Giants. A graduate of Rutgers University, he is the married father of two kids who believe he is ridiculous.