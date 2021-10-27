Olivia Rodrigo reveals curious gift President Biden gave her during White House visit

When the biggest pop star in the world visits the leader of the free world, you’d better believe she’ll get a present, even if it doesn’t totally make sense.

On Wednesday’s episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” Olivia Rodrigo says President Biden gave her a few gifts when she went to the White House last summer to encourage young people to get vaccinated.

Kimmel pointed to a picture of the “Drivers License” singer and Biden wearing sunglasses and asked where she got the shades, prompting her to reveal what presents she received from the president.

“He gave me a few gifts. He gave me those. He gave me some M&Ms and he also gave me a shoehorn, which was strange,” Rodrigo said.

“It had the presidential emblem on it. I’m serious. It’s in my house,” she said.

“Well, if you ever thought Joe Biden was too old to be president, now we know he is,” Kimmel joked.

Kimmel asked if she pretended to be interested in the shoehorn.

“I didn’t see it when he gave it to me," she said. "It was, like, in a bag and I opened it up and I was, like, ‘Ahh! That’s so cool.’”

In July, Rodrigo went to the White House and appeared in a video with Dr. Anthony Fauci encouraging people to get vaccinated.

“The sooner all of us get vaccines, the sooner we can hang out with our friends and sing songs and all of the fun things,” Rodrigo said, presumably not referring to using a shoehorn to get on your sneakers so you can go out and have a good time.

